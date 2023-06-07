For anyone looking for great laptop deals, look no further than HP right now. The popular manufacturer has a huge sale of all kinds of laptops. That includes deep discounts on budget-priced devices that are ideal for taking to class, right up to gaming laptops and super-stylish 2-in-1 laptops. Whatever your budget or expectations, there’s something here for you. Let’s take a deeper look at how you can save.

HP 14-inch laptop — $270, was $450

Ideal for a student on a tight budget and simply in need of a laptop for typing up reports or taking notes, the HP 14-inch laptop is far from fast but it’s competent. It has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It’ll run Windows 11 Home well enough with its 14-inch HD screen giving you sufficient room to work on. There’s also a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam for taking video calls along with HP Fast Charge support so you can recharge quickly.

HP 15-inch laptop — $300, was $460

One of the most convenient things about HP being one of the best laptop brands around is its attention to detail. This HP 15-inch laptop, for instance, includes a numeric keypad on the keyboard which is perfect for anyone who needs to regularly type up reports. It has a fairly standard spec for the price including an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage, but its screen-to-body ratio is better than most at 85% and its 15.6-inch HD screen will do the job sufficiently for working on the move.

HP 17-inch laptop — $330, was $500

This HP 17-inch laptop offers an Intel N200 processor, as well as 8GB of memory and more storage space than most — 256GB to be exact. It’s the 17.3-inch HD+ screen that’s the main selling point though with a resolution of 1600 x 900 giving you more room than other laptops in this price range. While it’s less portable than smaller laptops, it means you get a more desktop-like experience while you work so you can potentially get more done on the move. There’s also room for a numeric keypad and its HP True Vision 720p HD webcam is sure to be useful.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop — $480, was $700

If you can’t afford one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, you’ll still like the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 a lot. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Of course, its killer feature is its 360-degree hinge for its 14-inch full HD touchscreen so you can easily use it like a tablet or in presentation mode to showcase something. There’s also a HP True Vision 5MP webcam and audio by Bang & Olufsen so it’s great for all things multimedia. It looks good too offering a sleek style for the price range.

HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop — $990, was $1,170

For gaming at a more affordable price, the HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop has plenty to like. There’s its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Also in keeping with its use of the latest technology is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card which can cope with the latest games if you don’t mind making some detail level adjustments. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen has a great refresh rate of 144Hz to cut down on motion blur while its 9ms response time is reasonable for the price. Count on battery life of up to eight hours depending on what you’re doing, while Fast Charge support gets you to 50% in about 30 minutes.

HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop — $1,050, was $1,540

Using older tech than the gaming laptop above yet keen to fight among the best gaming laptops thanks to its hefty screen is the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop. Its 16.1-inch full HD screen has a 144Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, low blue light technology, 300 nits of brightness, and plenty of room for gaming time. It’s paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor along with 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card to ensure you can play all your favorites without a hitch. Count on up to nine hours of battery life with the number dropping for more intense tasks.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop — $1,250, was $1,550

One of the best laptops you can buy at the moment, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 looks fantastic while also offering strong performance for the price. It uses a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and has 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The best thing about this laptop is its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1280, Corning Gorilla Glass, 400 nits of brightness, and low blue light technology. Its 360-degree hinge means you can use it in a variety of situations so it’s highly versatile. For security, there’s a mechanical privacy shutter for the webcam while a fingerprint reader saves you from needing to enter so many passwords manually. Impressively, there’s also a battery life of up to 18 hours.

