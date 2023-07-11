 Skip to main content
HP Prime Day sale brings cheap laptops, starting at $180

If you’re considering buying a laptop from Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you may also want to check out HP’s Black Friday in July sale for huge discounts on dependable devices. The HP laptops that are on sale range from basic notebooks to high-end machines, so there’s surely something for everyone, even those who are on a budget because prices start at $180. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchases though, because both time and stocks are running out for these offers.

The cheapest laptop that you can buy from HP right now is called a Chromebook because it’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS. The HP Chromebook 11a, which is from its original price of $260, is equipped with the MediaTek MT8183 processor, MediaTek integrated graphics, and 4GB of RAM — these may not look like much, but this device with an 11.6-inch HD screen still runs smoothly because Chrome OS uses web-based apps instead of installed software. If you prefer a Windows 11 Home-powered laptop, check out the HP Laptop 14t and its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also got a 14-inch HD screen and a 128GB SSD, all for instead of $450.

For gamers, HP is selling the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop for a relatively , down from $1,150. You’ll be playing the best PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends as the best place to start for gaming, though you may have to go with low to medium settings for some of the more demanding titles. The HP Omen 16 features a 16.1-inch Full HD screen, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD. However, if you want the best that HP can offer if you’re looking for a business laptop, go for the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop with a 16-inch UHD+ touchscreen. It’s capable of switching between laptop mode and tablet mode, and it’s a beast of a machine with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M graphics, 16Gb of RAM, and 2TB SSD with Windows 11 Home. The device’s price is from $2,130.

HP’s Black Friday in July sale is challenging Prime Day with discounts on a wide variety of laptops. There are more offers if you take the time to look around, but you’ll have to act fast because stocks for the HP laptop you’re considering may get sold out sooner than you think. If you want to get a new HP laptop for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and check out quickly.

