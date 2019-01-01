HP slashes prices on laser printers and more for the new year

Share

Printers are not the most exciting pieces of technology, we admit – and that’s likely why, even if you need a new one, you probably didn’t ask Santa for one for Christmas this year. A printer is a vital yet underappreciated part of your home or office setup, though, so investing in a good one is worth the cash, and New Year’s sales offer a chance to score a new printer at a deep discount.

HP makes some of the best printers on the market today, from mobile and photo printers to all-in-one inkjet and laser models. A ton of them are on sale right now, too, at discounts of up to $250, but you have to act fast: This New Year’s HP printer sale only lasts until Wednesday, January 2. To help you get a jump on things, we’ve picked out a handful of the best HP printer deals from the sale with something for just about everyone:

HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 all-in-one printer: For most homes and home offices, all you need is a solid, no-nonsense inkjet printer, and the HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 fits the bill. This all-in-one HP printer can print, scan, copy, and fax, and with wireless connectivity, you don’t need to even bother plugging it into your PC – just hook it up to your home Wi-Fi network and print from anywhere in the house. An $80 discount knocks this great inkjet down to just $100 with free shipping.

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M281fdw: Laser printers are a step up from standard inkjet printers when it comes to quality and clarity, and the HP Color LaserJet Pro series offers great midrange models for artists, professionals, and businesses with more serious printing needs. The LaserJet Pro MFP M281fdw can wirelessly print in both grayscale and color, and can also scan, copy, and fax like other all-in-ones. An $80 savings lets you grab it for $350 from HP.

HP Sprocket mobile photo printer: Want to print your digital photos? The Sprocket has you covered: This small HP printer can print 2 x 3-inch pictures or stickers right from your tablet or smartphone via Bluetooth. It's portable, too, at roughly the same size as a cell phone, and it's on sale right now for $100 ($30 off). The white model is also on sale for the same price.

HP LaserJet Pro 500 Color MFP M570dn: For a professional-grade laser printer that can handle serious office duty, look no further than the LaserJet Pro 500. This color laser printer is built for business, with the ability to print 31 pages per minute. It can also copy, scan, fax, and digitize files, and wireless connectivity allows you to print from anywhere via HP ePrint. The LaserJet Pro 500 is also the best HP printer deal on our list, coming in at $750 and saving you $250.

HP DesignJet T120 24-inch printer: A wide-format printer like the HP DesignJet T120 is necessary when your printing job requires something a bit bigger than standard 8.5 x 11-inch sheet of paper. The DesignJet 24-inch HP printer can print in a variety of large formats, yet features a surprisingly compact footprint (it's the smallest in its class) so it won't hog space in a smaller office or other work space. A $200 New Year's discount lets you score this professional-grade wide-format sheet printer for $800 from HP with free shipping.

This is just a select handful of HP printer deals – if you don’t see anything that you like, or if you just want to see what else is on sale, then you can head over to the HP printer sale page and check out the rest. Stock is limited, though (many of the sale items are already gone), so act quickly.

