HP cut $450 off the classic Omen gaming laptop

For one of the best laptop deals for work and play, check out what HP has to offer right now. Currently, you can buy an HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop for $1,000, meaning you save a huge $450 off the regular price of $1,450. One of the best gaming laptop deals around, this is one not to be missed. We’re here to tell you all about the hardware involved and why you might want to buy it. As with all deals, don’t count on it staying at this price for long.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop

HP isn’t on our list of the best gaming laptop brands, but it is a big deal in the best laptop brands world. While we’d err on the side of HP being better for standard laptops, its Omen range is pretty good for gamers.

With this HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700HX processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card for all your gaming needs. There are certainly more powerful graphics cards, but at this price range the 4050 will more than suffice when playing the latest games. It’s roughly on a par with the 3060 of before.

Tied into those core specs is a 16.1-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 7ms response time. The high refresh rate means motion blur won’t be an issue here no matter how fast the games you’re playing might be. It also has 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties.

Other neat additions are numerous. There’s an HP True Vision 1080p full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. There’s also DTS:X Ultra sound with HP Audio Boost technology and audio from HyperX. Even the keyboard is pretty cool thanks to being a full-size, one-zone white backlit, shadow black keyboard, along with 26-key rollover anti-ghosting key technology.

The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop may not be one of the absolute best gaming laptops, but while it’s on sale it’s highly tempting. Normally $1,450, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only at HP. The $450 saving won’t stick around for long, so check it out now before the deal ends soon.