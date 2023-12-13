 Skip to main content
This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $500 off right now

Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen 16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Go straight to the source today with HP offering one of the best gaming laptop deals. Right now, you can buy the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop for $1,100. It usually costs $1,600 so you save $500 off the regular price working out as quite the hefty discount. A great gaming laptop with the latest hardware, it’s perfect for gaming on the move. Here’s everything else you might wish to know before you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands for gaming laptops as well as regular setups too. That’s a great sign for the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop which has some great hardware and features. It has an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s fairly capable of playing all the latest games.

While some of the best gaming laptops may provide better performance, the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop is very well balanced for the price. One such highlight is its 16.1-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and a 7ms response time. It also has 300 nits of brightness along with Low Blue Light technology and anti-glare properties. A screen-to-body ratio of 83.17% looks pretty good too.

Other useful features include a HP True Vision 1080p full HD IR webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Audio by Bang & Olufsen sounds great while there’s also DTS:X Ultra support. Even the keyboard is pretty cool because it’s a full-size 1-zone white backlit, shadow black keyboard with 26-key rollover anti-ghosting key technology. Fast charge support means you can get up to 50% in about 30 minutes which is useful for those times you forget to charge up your beloved gaming laptop.

Stylish too, the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop is the device that many people will be happy with. It normally costs $1,600 but you can currently buy it from HP for $1,100 so you’re saving $500 off the regular price. Sure to be a good addition to your tech arsenal or a great gift for someone, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

