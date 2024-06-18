This 16-inch HP Omen gaming laptop deal cuts the price by 38%

Head to HP, where you’ll find one of the better gaming laptop deals around right now: a massive $500 off the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,300, but today you can buy this particular model for just $800, surely a tempting offer for many gamers. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading and we’ll explain everything you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop

HP isn’t one of the best gaming laptop brands, but it does feature in our look at the best laptop brands thanks to its stylish designs. With the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. More importantly is its graphics card — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. Combined, these are all the specs you need for some basic but respectable gaming on the move.

Performance wise, this particular HP Omen 16-inch won’t compete with the best gaming laptops, but there’s still a lot to love here. One big highlight is its 16.1-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It also has 250 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. Its high refresh rate means you won’t have to worry about motion blur no matter how fast-moving the game you’re playing is. Above it is an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones, and there’s audio by Bang & Olufsen and DTS:X Ultra support.

Even the keyboard is pretty cool with a full-size 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard with 26-key rollover anti-ghosting key technology. It all comes together to mean that the HP Omen is a pretty stylish looking gaming laptop that is well-suited for anyone looking for a more budget friendly option that still provides some of the latest gaming technology.

The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop normally costs $1,300. Right now, you can buy it from HP for $500 off so it’s down to a much more affordable $800. Check it out now by tapping the button below, but bear in mind that it’s unlikely to stay at this price for very long.

