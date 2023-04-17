Save $350 on this 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

There’s all kinds of gaming laptop deals online, but you should avoid the very cheap ones because those machines won’t be worth it. You’ll have to shell out if you want to end up with a device that will last for years, like the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop. Originally $1,700, a $350 discount from HP brings its price down to $1,350. It’s still not cheap, but it’s an investment that any gamer will truly appreciate. You’ll have to buy it now though, as we’re not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop

The HP Omen 17 gaming laptop won’t have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also comes with 16GB of RAM that will be enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Some gamers buy from monitor deals for a larger display while playing on their gaming laptop at home, but that won’t be necessary with the HP Omen 17 and its 17.3-inch screen with Quad HD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. You’ll also have enough space to install several AAA titles on the device’s 512GB SSD, even with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Outside of the screen size difference, the HP Omen 17 and HP Omen 16 look very similar to one another with the same design features and stylings. However, while the HP Omen 16 comes with standard rubber dome keys, the HP Omen 17 features optical switches for a far more tactile keyboard, which may spell the difference between winning and losing in boss fights or in multiplayer matches. Both gaming laptops are equipped with the Omen Tempest cooling technology, which keep them cool with the help of new fans and increased ventilation.

You’ll enjoy the wonders of modern PC gaming with the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, which is currently on sale from HP at $350 off. Instead of $1,700, you’ll only have to pay $1,350 for this powerful machine, but you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately because there’s no telling when the deal ends. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, don’t hold yourself back.

