There’s no way around it — if you want a powerful gaming laptop, you should be prepared to spend a significant amount of cash. However, you can at least score some savings with gaming laptop deals, like this $200 discount for the HP Omen 17. Instead of $2,600, you’ll be paying $2,400 for this high-performance machine, but since we don’t know how much time is left on this special offer from HP, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase for the device as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop

If you want a gaming laptop that will be able to smoothly run today’s best PC games as well as upcoming titles, you can’t go wrong with the HP Omen 17. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide, and with its top-of-the-line components, the HP Omen 17 is certainly built for that.

Some gaming laptops come with small screens, forcing gamers to invest in monitor deals for a larger display while playing at home. That won’t be necessary with the HP Omen 17, which features a 17.3-inch screen with Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. HP’s Omen Tempest Cooling technology will prevent overheating if your gaming sessions last for several hours at a time, which may happen since you can have several AAA titles installed on the HP Omen 17’s 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

The laptop deals that are worth it for gamers never come cheap, but there are opportunities for you to pocket some savings that you can spend on video games and accessories. One of these offers comes from HP, which has slashed the price of the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop to $2,400 from $2,600. If you want to take advantage of the $200 in savings, you’ll have to add the device to your cart and check out immediately as the discount for the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop may get taken down sooner than you expect.

