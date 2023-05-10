 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $200 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

There’s no way around it — if you want a powerful gaming laptop, you should be prepared to spend a significant amount of cash. However, you can at least score some savings with gaming laptop deals, like this $200 discount for the HP Omen 17. Instead of $2,600, you’ll be paying $2,400 for this high-performance machine, but since we don’t know how much time is left on this special offer from HP, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase for the device as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop

If you want a gaming laptop that will be able to smoothly run today’s best PC games as well as upcoming titles, you can’t go wrong with the HP Omen 17. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide, and with its top-of-the-line components, the HP Omen 17 is certainly built for that.

Some gaming laptops come with small screens, forcing gamers to invest in monitor deals for a larger display while playing at home. That won’t be necessary with the HP Omen 17, which features a 17.3-inch screen with Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. HP’s Omen Tempest Cooling technology will prevent overheating if your gaming sessions last for several hours at a time, which may happen since you can have several AAA titles installed on the HP Omen 17’s 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Related

The laptop deals that are worth it for gamers never come cheap, but there are opportunities for you to pocket some savings that you can spend on video games and accessories. One of these offers comes from HP, which has slashed the price of the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop to $2,400 from $2,600. If you want to take advantage of the $200 in savings, you’ll have to add the device to your cart and check out immediately as the discount for the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop may get taken down sooner than you expect.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Great for browsing, get this 15-inch Windows laptop for $179 today
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable

If you’re shopping for a laptop on a budget, don’t look past the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It isn’t the most powerful laptop you’ll come across, but it has some decent specs and can handle everyday tasks such as web browsing, spreadsheets and school work. It’s currently marked down to just $179 at Walmart, which is a $20 savings from its regular price of $199. The model discounted is the super cool red color, and free shipping is included if you decide to purchase.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $700 off right now
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

You can find all kinds of gaming PC deals online, but not all of them will be worth your hard-earned cash. If you're willing to make an investment but you want to get the best possible value, you should be looking at the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop. Instead of $2,200, you'll only have to pay $1,500. It's still not cheap, but you wouldn't want to miss this opportunity to enjoy $700 in savings when buying a powerful machine like this one. However, you'll have to complete the purchase as soon as possible before stocks get sold out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop is prepared not just to smoothly run today's best PC games, but also tomorrow's upcoming titles with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The machine is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, which is considered as a good baseline for modern gaming systems by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. However, if you're planning to use the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC for other demanding software such as video editing apps, you'll want to upgrade to 32GB of RAM -- which will be easy to do because of its spacious and tool-less design.

Read more
Don’t miss the chance to get this 15-inch Lenovo laptop for $200
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.

If you need something basic to get online, do meetings, and do some work here and there, then a budget laptop is a great option. Take the IdeaPad 1 from Lenovo; not only is it going for $200, rather than the usual $330, but it has a big screen and a 1MP camera for you to work with.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
One thing that the IdeaPad 1 has going for it is the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, a reasonably powerful mobile processor roughly equivalent to a 6th or 7th-generation Intel i5 CPU, so it's quite powerful. If you aren't familiar with either company's CPUs, suffice it to say that the Athlon Silver is great and will easily handle all the productivity tasks you can throw at it and even handle a bit of streaming as well. Luckily you get an impressive 15.6-inch screen that can handle 220 nits of peak brightness, which isn't too bad for a budget laptop. That said, it only runs on HD resolution, so it's not the best if you plan to stream a lot of Netflix or Disney+ on your off time.

Read more