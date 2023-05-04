 Skip to main content
This 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is cheaper than you’d think

The HP Omen 17-inch gaming laptop on a white background.

There are a lot of great gaming laptop options available out there, but if you’re looking to save $150 on one with some impressive specs, the HP OMEN 17-inch laptop is marked down to $1,550 today. It would regularly set you back $1,700. With its impressive hardware it also makes sense for content creators, but with its larger display it could also fit in nicely with anyone who spends a lot of time lurching over their laptop. Free shipping is included with your purchase but this deal is only good for a limited time, so click over to HP to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the HP OMEN 17-inch laptop

HP may not necessarily be known for making gaming laptop, but that’s no reason it can’t churn out a laptop with all the right specs for gaming. The HP OMEN 17-inch laptop is geared for gaming. If you’re looking to step up from an entry level gaming laptop, it has everything you’ll need to feel the improvement, and if you’re looking to jump into your first gaming laptop, you can’t miss with all of the power the 17-inch HP OMEN offers. It has a 16-core Intel i7 processor and the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. These provide stability and performance whether you’re checking your social media feeds or challenging any of the best PC games.

Rounding out the hardware is 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive, but also of interest for gamers should be the 17-inch display. It’s larger than most laptops offer these days, and comes in at Full HD resolution. I may not be 4K, but it provides an experience many gamers quickly find themselves immersed in. It also includes low blue light technology that will allow you to game for longer stretches without eye strain. If you’re looking to build a full gaming setup with the HP OMEN laptop it pairs well with any of the best gaming monitors, but if you’re looking to stay minimal with your setup, you can do so with the HP OMEN knowing its 17-inch display and Bang & Olufsen speakers can provide a great gaming experience.

This HP OMEN 17-inch laptop is just $1,550 at HP right now. This keeps an extra $150 in your pocket, as the powerful gaming PC typically costs $1,700. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

