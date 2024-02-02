 Skip to main content
This 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $500 off today

An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.
You should be ready to spend top dollar if you want a powerful device from gaming laptop deals, even after a discount, but you might as well look for significant savings so you’ll have some cash for video games and accessories. Here’s a nice offer to consider — the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop at $500 off from HP, which pulls its price down to $2,100 from $2,600. This is an excellent price for a machine that’s powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, but you need to hurry with your purchase because this bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop

Gamers who want to play the best PC games at their highest settings won’t be disappointed with the HP Omen 17t, as in addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, its specifications include the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM — challenging the performance of the best gaming laptops. Not only will you be able to run today’s most popular titles without any issues, but you’ll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

With the QHD resolution and the 165Hz refresh rate of the HP Omen 17’s large 17.3-inch screen, gameplay will be sharp and smooth, and you’ll get to appreciate even the tiniest details of your favorite video games. The gaming laptop will have plenty of space for several titles in its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start downloading and installing games as soon as you power it on for the first time.

If you want a powerful gaming laptop in your arsenal, the HP Omen 17t is a fantastic choice, especially with HP’s $500 discount that slashes its price from $2,600 to $2,100. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but you’ll get amazing value for your money. You’re going to have to act fast if you’re interested in the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop though, as there’s a chance that its price will be back to normal sooner than you expect. Proceed with the transaction right now if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

