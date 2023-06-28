 Skip to main content
This 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $450 off

Aaron Mamiit
By

Be gone, gaming laptop deals that try to take advantage of shoppers with exorbitant prices for mediocre components. Here’s one that’s the opposite, with a relatively affordable price for powerful specifications — HP’s offer for the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop. From $1,700, the device is down to just $1,250 following a $450 discount, which you’ll be able to pocket if you proceed with the purchase right now. If you take too much time thinking about it, the bargain may already be expired by the time you get back.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop

Not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings on the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop, but you’ll also be prepared for the best upcoming PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll fully appreciate modern graphics on the gaming laptop’s 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, which is large enough so that you won’t need to invest in monitor deals for playing at home.

The HP Omen 17t gaming laptop gives you access to the Omen Gaming Hub, from where you can make different adjustments to the machine, including its performance and lighting options. The gaming laptop also features HP’s Omen Tempest cooling technology, which keeps it running at peak performance by preventing overheating even after you’ve been playing for hours. The HP Omen 17t gaming laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will have enough space for multiple games with all the updates that you need to download for them.

Gamers should be focused on laptop deals for devices that are designed to meet their needs, such as the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop. It’s currently on sale from HP for $1,250, for savings of $450 on its original price of $1,700. There’s no information on when the offer will end, so you need to assume the worst and think that there’s not much time left. If you want to get the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop delivered to your doorstep for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to complete the transaction immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
