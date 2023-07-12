 Skip to main content
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3050 is cheaper than an Alienware

Albert Bassili
By
An HP Omen 25L setup on a desk with external gaming monitor.

If you don’t want to build your own PC from scratch and want an entry-level gaming PC, then this pre-built Omen 25L from HP is a great option. While it usually goes for $1,380, HP is offering a substantial Prime Day deal bringing of $580, bringing it down to $800. While it isn’t as fancy looking as the Alienware Aurora R15, its minimalist look will fit better at home while still looking classy rather than ostentatious.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L Gaming PC

Of course, the first thing you’ll be interested in is the graphics card, and for the base build, you get an RTX 3050, an entry-level card with an impressive 8GB of VRAM, which will help a lot when using things like RTX DLSS. That said, it’s not the best graphics card out there and will struggle to play most modern things, so we encourage you to grab one of the upgrades available. For example, the upgrade to the RTX 3060 for $100 is worth it, and if you can swing it, the RX 6700 XT upgrade for $220 is the best upgrade in that list you can do. If you pick either of these options, you’ll have a much easier time playing games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, and Fortnite.

Moving on from the GPU, the base processor is an Intel Core i5-12400, a perfectly fine mid-range CPU that will handle both upgrades mentioned above and then some. That said, the Intel Core i7-12700 upgrade for $150 will help with CPU-heavy tasks such as productivity, editing apps, and simulation and strategy games, but it’s not a must. As for memory, you get a HyperX 8 GB DDR4, which is just a barely passing grade on a gaming PC, and we encourage the 16GB upgrade for $70, although if you do a lot of RAM-heavy tasks such as CAD or potentially programming, you might want to consider the 32GB upgrade for $170, and you even save $100 on that option. Finally, we come to storage with a 256GB SSD, which we’re sorry to say, won’t be enough for anything, so grabbing a 512GB secondary SSD for $129 to put your games on is nearly mandatory. While the 1TB would be better in the long run, if you’re willing to manage your SSDs properly, you can get away with 512GB only.

Overall, the HP Omen 25L is a great base gaming PC to get started with, and if you’re willing to learn, a lot of the upgrades mentioned above you can do on your own for slightly cheaper. Either way, it’s a deal well worth grabbing from HP for just $800, although it’s always worth checking all the other Prime Day gaming PC deals.

