An HP gaming PC with an RTX 3050 is cheaper than you think

Aaron Mamiit
By

At first glance, the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop looks very expensive. You’ll be surprised that it only costs $1,365 normally, but with HP’s $535 discount, it’s even cheaper at just $830. You won’t always find gaming PC deals less than $1,000 for computers with decent performance, so if you need to upgrade your machine, take advantage of this offer before other shoppers pick up all of the stocks.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 45L sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs, but its smaller and cheaper counterpart, the HP Omen 25L, is also a worthwhile purchase for gamers. With the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, it wont have trouble running the best PC games. However, you may have to go with low to medium graphic settings for some of the more demanding titles because it only comes with 8GB of RAM, so our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop recommends upgrading to 16GM of RAM as soon as you can.

The chassis of the HP Omen 25L is certainly eye-catching with its sleek design and fully customizable RGB lighting, but it’s also very functional because it provides tool-less access to its internal components — such as when you’re ready to make an upgrade to its RAM, for example. The gaming desktop comes with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing your favorite video games as soon as you hook it up to a monitor and other necessary peripherals. There’s plenty of USB-A and USB-C ports so you’ll be able to connect them all.

The HP Omen 25L gaming desktop is already a steal at its original price of $1,365, so there’s even less reasons for you to hold back with your purchase as it’s currently available from HP for only $830. You’ll be able to use the savings of $535 to invest in monitor deals, other accessories, or more video games. The offer may end at any moment though, so push through with the purchase first before thinking about what you’ll do with the money that you’ll save.

Save $720 on this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 11:00AM
The Lenovo Legion 5i laptop with the Legion logo on the screen.

One of the best laptop deals for gamers right now is at Lenovo. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 laptop for $1,780 meaning you save a huge $720 off the regular price of $2,500. For the price, you get a great gaming setup that you can use on the move or anywhere at home too. It's easily one of the most tempting Lenovo laptop deals around right now so let's take a quick look at why it's so great. It's already listed as only having limited stock available so hit the buy button fast if it's exactly what you're looking for.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i
The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is clearly keen to follow the Pro model that already features in our look at the best gaming laptops. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. Note the relatively huge figures. Usually, even gaming laptops have 16GB of memory so twice the amount is great for better multitasking, more efficient gaming, and some future-proofing too. We're also huge fans of it having 2TB of SSD storage rather than the usual 1TB as game installs aren't getting any smaller and you're going to need the extra space for all your favorite games.

Usually $1828, this HP laptop is down to $629 right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 10:30AM
A HP ProBook 445 G8 at a side angle displaying Windows 11.

There are some fantastic laptop deals going on at HP such as being able to save $1,199 off an HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook. Designed with security and business users in mind, this is one of the HP laptop deals that's a little niche so let's take a quick look at why it might be appropriate for your needs. Remember -- this deal is part of the HP 72-hour flash sale so you haven't got long to commit to it.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook
The HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook is designed to tempt anyone who's been eyeing up the best laptops but is in need of something more specialist in nature. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a 14-inch full HD display. So far, so regular, right? Where things differ is a bit more subtle than the average laptop seeker might expect. The HP ProBook 445 G8 is protected by HP Wolf Security. That means it has multi-layered security protection with a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense system. From the BIOS to the browser, it protects your laptop more than standard security protections can achieve. That's because it's designed with business users in mind. There's automatic recovery from firmware attacks thanks to HP's self-healing BIOS with preconfigured enterprise-level PC protection keeping an eye on things for you. HP Sure Sense can spot never-before-seen attacks thanks to its deep learning AI. For IT management, the HP Manageability Integration Kit helps speed up image creation and management of hardware, BIOS, security and other features.

One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $550 off at Best Buy
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 6, 2023 10:25AM
A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.

There's no shortage of gaming laptop deals in the market, cutting across all brands and with different specifications. If you need a recommendation because you can't narrow down your choices, go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is available from Best Buy for $1,100 following a $550 discount on the machine's sticker price of $1,650. We're not sure what will happen first between the offer being taken down and stocks selling out, so you'll want to finalize your purchase while you still can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The AMD versus Intel rivalry has escalated over recent years, and if you want a gaming laptop that will showcase AMD's advancements, you can't go wrong with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It's got what it takes to run the best PC games at their highest settings with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, in addition to 16GB of RAM that's considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop's 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate gives justice to all that processing power, so you'll be able to even better appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

