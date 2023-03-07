An HP gaming PC with an RTX 3050 is cheaper than you think

At first glance, the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop looks very expensive. You’ll be surprised that it only costs $1,365 normally, but with HP’s $535 discount, it’s even cheaper at just $830. You won’t always find gaming PC deals less than $1,000 for computers with decent performance, so if you need to upgrade your machine, take advantage of this offer before other shoppers pick up all of the stocks.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 45L sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs, but its smaller and cheaper counterpart, the HP Omen 25L, is also a worthwhile purchase for gamers. With the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, it wont have trouble running the best PC games. However, you may have to go with low to medium graphic settings for some of the more demanding titles because it only comes with 8GB of RAM, so our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop recommends upgrading to 16GM of RAM as soon as you can.

The chassis of the HP Omen 25L is certainly eye-catching with its sleek design and fully customizable RGB lighting, but it’s also very functional because it provides tool-less access to its internal components — such as when you’re ready to make an upgrade to its RAM, for example. The gaming desktop comes with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing your favorite video games as soon as you hook it up to a monitor and other necessary peripherals. There’s plenty of USB-A and USB-C ports so you’ll be able to connect them all.

The HP Omen 25L gaming desktop is already a steal at its original price of $1,365, so there’s even less reasons for you to hold back with your purchase as it’s currently available from HP for only $830. You’ll be able to use the savings of $535 to invest in monitor deals, other accessories, or more video games. The offer may end at any moment though, so push through with the purchase first before thinking about what you’ll do with the money that you’ll save.

