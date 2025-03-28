Don’t miss this $300 discount on the HP Omen 35L gaming PC with RTX 4060

Are you looking for a solid gaming PC for $1,000? You’re in luck — that’s all you have to pay for the HP Omen 35L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, following a $300 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,300. There’s always high demand for gaming PC deals like this though, so we’re not expecting stocks to last long. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to push through with your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 35L gaming PC

The HP Omen 35L is a customizable gaming PC that offers an easy path to upgrades with its tool-less access to its internals, but you may not need to swap any components in the near future. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the gaming desktop comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 8500G processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. With these specifications, you’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues, though probably not at the highest settings for the more demanding titles.

You’ll be able to build a nice library of several AAA titles on the HP Omen 35L gaming PC because it comes with a 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing games right after setting up the gaming desktop with the necessary peripherals. The HP Omen 35L gaming PC also grants access to the Omen Gaming Hub, where you can control the machine’s RGB lighting, apply software enhancements, make adjustments to the hardware, and more.

The HP Omen 35L gaming PC with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $1,300, so it’s very tempting at its discounted price of $1,000 from Best Buy. We highly recommend moving forward with your purchase immediately though, as there’s no assurance that stocks of the HP Omen 35L gaming PC will still be available tomorrow. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings of $300, which you can spend on monitor deals or more video games, so you better act fast.