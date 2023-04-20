This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1150 off at Woot!

Woot is the home of one of the best gaming PC deals today. Currently, you can buy the HP Omen 40L with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and plenty of other excellent hardware for $1,350. That’s a considerable saving from its regular price of $2,500. If you’ve been waiting to buy a great gaming rig without spending a huge amount, this could be your chance. You even get free standard shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Here’s all you need to know. Remember — this deal may not last long as it can end once sold out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L

While the HP Omen 40L may not feature in our look at the best gaming PCs right now, it’s still a great system for gamers. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Crucially, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card means you get fantastic gaming performance so that you can play all the latest games for a long time to come. While the RTX 40-series range may be around, the 30-series is still far more accessible for most.

Adding to why the HP Omen 40L is worth your time are the finer details that you might not consider. For instance, liquid cooling helps keep your gaming rig cooler while you play with the added benefit of being much quieter than regular fans. There’s also the Omen gaming Hub which allows you to perform intelligent overclocking and adjust other parts of your system all at the touch of a button. If you like to feel in control of everything to do with your gaming setup, this is a good way of gaining that power. Toolless access means you can always easily add other components further down the line if you prefer too. The tower unit looks great as well with a side window to see all your hardware doing its thing. Well designed in so many ways, all you have to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors and the HP Omen 40L will last you a long and great time.

The HP Omen 40L is normally priced at $2,500 but right now, it’s down to $1,350 at Woot. A great deal for anyone that wants the benefits of a RTX 3070 Ti graphics card without spending a fortune, this is sure to be a popular deal. In this case, you’ll need to be quick to snap it up. Buy it now before it sells out soon.

Editors' Recommendations