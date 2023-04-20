 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1150 off at Woot!

Jennifer Allen
By

Woot is the home of one of the best gaming PC deals today. Currently, you can buy the HP Omen 40L with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and plenty of other excellent hardware for $1,350. That’s a considerable saving from its regular price of $2,500. If you’ve been waiting to buy a great gaming rig without spending a huge amount, this could be your chance. You even get free standard shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Here’s all you need to know. Remember — this deal may not last long as it can end once sold out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L

While the HP Omen 40L may not feature in our look at the best gaming PCs right now, it’s still a great system for gamers. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Crucially, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card means you get fantastic gaming performance so that you can play all the latest games for a long time to come. While the RTX 40-series range may be around, the 30-series is still far more accessible for most.

Adding to why the HP Omen 40L is worth your time are the finer details that you might not consider. For instance, liquid cooling helps keep your gaming rig cooler while you play with the added benefit of being much quieter than regular fans. There’s also the Omen gaming Hub which allows you to perform intelligent overclocking and adjust other parts of your system all at the touch of a button. If you like to feel in control of everything to do with your gaming setup, this is a good way of gaining that power. Toolless access means you can always easily add other components further down the line if you prefer too. The tower unit looks great as well with a side window to see all your hardware doing its thing. Well designed in so many ways, all you have to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors and the HP Omen 40L will last you a long and great time.

Related

The HP Omen 40L is normally priced at $2,500 but right now, it’s down to $1,350 at Woot. A great deal for anyone that wants the benefits of a RTX 3070 Ti graphics card without spending a fortune, this is sure to be a popular deal. In this case, you’ll need to be quick to snap it up. Buy it now before it sells out soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This HP all-in-one PC with a 5K display is $520 off for a limited time
hp envy all in one pc deal april 2023 34 c1045t

There's a lot of advantages of buying an all-in-one PC over traditional desktop computers, and here's another one -- a $520 discount for the HP Envy 34-c1045t All-in-One PC, which brings its price down to $1,480 from its original price of $2,000. You're going to want to hurry if you're interested in taking advantage of the offer though, because desktop computer deals like this one usually don't last long.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 34-c1045t All-in-One PC
The HP Envy 34-c1045t All-in-One PC holds the top spot in our list of the best all-in-one computers, and it's very easy to see why. It all begins with its 34-inch display with 5K resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, for a wide, clear, and colorful look at your projects, plus a 16MP magnetic webcam that you can aim downward or mount to any side of the screen for the perfect angle to join video calls and create streaming content. As the display is combined into a single device with the CPU, you'll be significantly reducing the space that your computer occupies on your workstation, while also giving you the possibility to almost completely eliminate cables if you go with the wireless keyboard and mouse that comes with the package.

Read more
Save $350 on this 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 3060
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

There's all kinds of gaming laptop deals online, but you should avoid the very cheap ones because those machines won't be worth it. You'll have to shell out if you want to end up with a device that will last for years, like the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop. Originally $1,700, a $350 discount from HP brings its price down to $1,350. It's still not cheap, but it's an investment that any gamer will truly appreciate. You'll have to buy it now though, as we're not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop
The HP Omen 17 gaming laptop won't have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also comes with 16GB of RAM that will be enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Some gamers buy from monitor deals for a larger display while playing on their gaming laptop at home, but that won't be necessary with the HP Omen 17 and its 17.3-inch screen with Quad HD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. You'll also have enough space to install several AAA titles on the device's 512GB SSD, even with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this 14-inch HP laptop for $250
HP Laptop 14

For cheap laptop deals, HP is usually a reliable retailer to check out. Right now, you can buy a HP 14-inch laptop for $250 instead of $430. While it won't be the fastest of laptops by any means, it's a decent option if you want to keep costs down but still need a laptop. Let's take a look at what else the system offers.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14z
Buy this laptop and you get a device from one of the best laptop brands. That's always a good starting point, especially when keeping costs down without wanting to scrimp on quality. With this laptop, you get an AMD 3020e processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While performance won't be speedy, those are the basics to be able to use Windows 11 Home. Alongside that is a 14-inch HD screen with 220 nits of brightness and micro-edges to keep the size down. None of this will rival the best laptops but it's appropriate for the price.

Read more