Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy 48-hour flash sale: This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $470 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop with a monitor, mouse, and keyboard.
Digital Trends

If you’ve been thinking about buying a new gaming PC, now may be the best time to proceed with a purchase because the HP Omen 40L gaming PC is available at $470 off in Best Buy’s 48-hour flash sale. Instead of $1,470, you’ll be able to get this machine for a steal price of $1,000. There’s still some time left until the offer expires, but we don’t recommend waiting until the final hours because stocks may no longer be available by then. If you want to make sure that you don’t miss out on this bargain, you need to complete the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming PC

With the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems, the HP Omen 40L gaming PC will be able to smoothly run the best PC games. It also offers plenty of space to install several AAA titles in its 1TB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start downloading games as soon as you hook up the gaming PC to a power source and its peripherals.

The HP Omen 40L gaming PC has plenty of USB-A and USB-C ports for all of your gaming accessories, and it also supports DTS: X Ultra technology to enable 3D sound through any headset. The gaming PC also oozes style with its RGB lighting effects that you can customize with different modes through the Omen Light Studio.

There’s no shortage of gaming PC deals online, but Best Buy’s offer for the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop stands out because it’s the perfect balance of performance and price. From $1,470 originally, the gaming PC will be yours for $1,000 for $470 in savings that you can spend on monitor deals, video games, and other accessories. Time is running out on the bargain though, and stocks may get depleted sooner than you think, so you may want to secure your purchase of the HP Omen 40L gaming PPC as soon as possible.

