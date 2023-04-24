Gamers who have been thinking about upgrading their gaming PC may want to finally pull the trigger with this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop. Instead of $2,500, you’ll only have to pay $1,600 to get the machine delivered to your doorstep, for savings of $900. We’re pretty sure that stocks are selling quickly, and there’s a chance that they don’t last until the deal ends, so you need to buy the HP Omen 40L gaming PC right now if you want to get it at 36% off.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L

If you want a machine that can smoothly run the best PC games, the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is a great choice with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems. To give you an idea why it’s enough, popular multiplayer titles such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have a minimum requirement of 8GB of RAM and a recommended specification of 16GB of RAM.

The spacious chassis of the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop means you’ll have a lot of room when you eventually feel the need to upgrade its components, but for now, you’ll have enough storage for several AAA games on its 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The gaming PC offers an abundance of ports, including USB-A and USB-C ports, and since a keyboard and mouse is included with every purchase, you just need to plug in its power cable and you can already start installing your favorite games.

The 36% discount from Amazon’s Woot for the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is one of the best gaming PC deals that you can shop right now, as it pulls the machine’s price down to $1,600 from $2,500. That’s $900 in savings that you can spend on monitor deals, accessories, and video games. You need to act fast though, because the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow. Complete your purchase of the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop as soon as possible if you want to get it for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations