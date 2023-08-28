 Skip to main content
HP just slashed $650 off this gaming PC with an RTX 4090

Jennifer Allen
By
HP has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone seeking out the best hardware around. Today, you can buy the HP Omen 45L for $3,350 saving a huge $650 off the original price of $4,000. Now, we’re not saying that $3,350 is cheap but if you’ve been waiting to invest in a gaming rig that will last you a long time to come, this is a good choice. If you’re in the market for something so high-end, read on while we look at everything you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L

The HP Omen 45L is a “master class in prebuilt gaming PCs” as we noticed during our time reviewing it. Everything about it has been expertly designed to ensure you get the best performance. In terms of hardware, the HP Omen 45L has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The star of the show is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. That means there simply isn’t a game right now that you can’t play in a way that means it looks fantastic.

Anyone seeking one of the best gaming PCs will love the HP Omen 45L but it’s actually for more than just its core hardware. That’s because the HP Omen 45L is very well designed. It has a liquid cooler radiator that pulls in cold air from the surrounding environment to cool down the CPU via HP’s Cryo Chamber technology. It’s also designed for toolless use so you don’t have to worry about cracking the case open with difficulty, if you plan on upgrading any components (we’re thinking hard drive or memory).

There’s also HP Omen Gaming Hub which allows you to make adjustments via software to anything from the lighting to if you want to overclock the system. There’s also DTS: X Ultra technology to produce spatially accurate 3D sound through any headset. All you need to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set for plenty of great gaming.

A powerful setup for avid gamers, the HP Omen 45L is a force to be reckoned with. It’s usually priced at $4,000 but right now, you can buy it from HP for $3,350. A saving of $650 is not one to ignore so if you’re looking for the ultimate gaming rig, this is your chance to buy.

Jennifer Allen
