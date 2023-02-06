This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $700 off

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re considering diving into the world of PC gaming, there is no better pre-built PC option than the HP Omen 45L — and it’s currently on sale! You can grab this master class in pre-built gaming for $2,000 today. That’s not exactly a drop in the bucket, but it’s a big discount of $700 off its usual price. This deal is part of HP’s current 72-hour Flash Sale, so it will only last until the end of the day on February 7, if it stays in stock that long. Grab it before it’s gone!

When it comes to gaming PC deals, you have two options: buy each component individually and build your own PC, or buy a pre-built PC. There are advantages to both paths, but the convenience of getting a fully functional setup right out of the box is hard to ignore. The HP Omen 45L is a fantastic pre-built option. It has quality components, great performance altogether, and is easy to upgrade down the line.

This version of the 45L comes with some powerful components. It has the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and 16GB of RAM. That combination will allow you to run any modern AAA game at high settings. With the RTX 3080, you’ll even be able to dip your toes into ray tracing, the newest, fanciest (and component-taxing) lighting technique that will bring that extra spark of realism to graphic-intensive games. The 16GB of RAM will keep everything running smooth, even when you’re using multiple demanding apps at once. Of course, RAM could be your first upgrading starting point if you want to beef this machine up even more.

It’s no secret that modern games take up a lot of space, and this HP Omen pre-built package keeps that in mind. It comes with 1TB of HDD storage and 512GB of SSD storage. All of the components hum together smoothly and quietly in the 45L’s sleek and colorful case. The case even has extra bays if you want to add even more hard drive storage.

You can grab this fantastic combination of gaming gear for $2,000 at HP right now, a $700 discount off its usual price. Grab it before the sale ends on February 7.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations