This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $750 off right now

Often the home of great gaming PC deals, HP has an excellent offer on the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop right now. Usually priced at $2,300, it’s down to $1,550 for a limited time only so you save a huge $750 off the regular price. It’s packed with great hardware so it’s an unmissable offer if you’re keen to have an established gaming desktop in your home or gaming den. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look at everything you need to know before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L

HP is known for making some of the best gaming PCs with the HP Omen range a particular highlight. In the case of this HP Omen 45L, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory to start you off well. From there, there’s 512GB of SSD storage accompanied by 1TB of regular hard drive space, so there’s plenty of storage room for installing all your favorite games and storing essential files without an issue. Most important for any gaming rig is its graphics card and here, we have a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. A well-balanced set of components, the HP Omen 45L means you’ll be able to play all the latest games without a hitch. All you need to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors, and you’re good to go for the foreseeable future.

Besides the core components, the HP Omen 45L is smart elsewhere too. It uses an Omen Cryo Chamber liquid cooler radiator so it can pull in cold air from the surrounding environment to cool down the CPU during extended gaming sessions. It’s designed with expansion in mind, too so it’s easy to add more memory or storage drives in the future, not that you’ll need to right now. The case has tempered glass panels so you can see everything that’s going on inside, so it looks great while you play. There’s also the HP Omen Gaming Hub which allows you to adjust the RGB lighting, overclock your hardware, or change the fan speed individually.

Powerful in a multitude of ways, the HP Omen 45L is normally priced at $2,300. When you buy direct from HP today, you can pay $1,550 so you’re saving $750 off the regular price. This makes now the perfect time to upgrade your gaming PC for less. You won’t regret it.

