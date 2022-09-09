This HP gaming PC with RTX 3080 is $750 off today

It can be pretty daunting to build a PC from scratch, and for those who don’t have the time or the tech-savvy to do it, going with a pre-built gaming PC can be a huge positive. Of course, having a computer pre-built means you pay a premium, which is why we’re always looking out for gaming PC deals that will save you some cash, like this HP Omen 45L from HP. It’s a higher-end gaming desktop, but with HP’s deal bringing it down to $1,950 from $2,700, you get a significant $750 discount that brings it below the $2,000 mark.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop

This HP Omen 45L has one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market, the RTX 3080, which can easily handle modern games at the highest graphical settings. In fact, you can likely even push 4K resolutions, and possibly high refresh rates like you’d find in these gaming monitor deals. Really, the only cards that beat out the RTX 3080 are the 3080 Ti and the RTX 3090 series, so you have a lot of room to work when it comes to graphical fidelity. As for the CPU, you’re getting a powerful 12th-gen Intel i7-12700K that not only helps avoid any bottlenecking with the GPU but also provides you with a ton of processing power for editing software or even streaming to Twitch or YouTube.

RAM comes in the form of 16GB DDR4-3733 MHz; that’s a lot of fast RAM so that you can have a lot of tasks running at the same time, such as software, apps, browser tabs, and so forth, and you won’t likely be bumping up to your RAM limit often. As for storage, you get a 512GB SSD as well as a 1TB HDD, which is plenty to house a library of games. Finally, it comes with both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, so you will have no connectivity issues using a wireless controller.

Overall, the HP Omen 45L is an excellent high-end and pre-built gaming PC that you can get from HP for the discounted price of $1,950, which is worth it, especially when you consider that an RTX 3080 alone can go for up to $800.

