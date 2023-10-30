HP gaming PC with RTX 4070, 1TB SSD is $600 off in early Black Friday deal

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, but fortunately, some early Black Friday deals are already available so you can enjoy huge discounts. Here’s an offer from Best Buy that you should consider — the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop at $600 off, which lower its price to $1,500 from $2,100. It’s still not cheap, but it’s actually a steal for the performance that it packs. There’s no information on whether this bargain will last until the shopping holiday, so you may want to complete the purchase now to make sure that you get the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 45L is recommended for beginners by our roundup of the best gaming PCs because they’re readily available as pre-built gaming desktops, and they’re easy to upgrade. However, that doesn’t mean that the machine sacrifices performance, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only is the HP Omen 45L capable of playing the best PC games, but it’s also ready to run the best upcoming PC games.

You’ve got enough space for several AAA titles with all of their updates and DLCs on the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop’s 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home. The gaming PC also features a liquid cooling system that will keep it operating at peak performance even after hours of playing, and there are multiple USB-A and USB-C ports so you’ll be able to connect all the accessories that you need.

The HP Omen 45L gaming desktop, a powerful machine that will be able to keep up with gamers’ needs, is available from Best Buy for $1,500 in an early Black Friday deal. The $600 in savings on its sticker price of $2,100 may not last long though, and once the offer is gone, we’re not sure if it will return for the shopping holiday. If you think the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop is perfect for you, you shouldn’t have to wait to purchase it — proceed with the transaction now to make sure that you get it for its discounted price.

