 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP gaming PC with RTX 4070, 1TB SSD is $600 off in early Black Friday deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, but fortunately, some early Black Friday deals are already available so you can enjoy huge discounts. Here’s an offer from Best Buy that you should consider — the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop at $600 off, which lower its price to $1,500 from $2,100. It’s still not cheap, but it’s actually a steal for the performance that it packs. There’s no information on whether this bargain will last until the shopping holiday, so you may want to complete the purchase now to make sure that you get the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 45L is recommended for beginners by our roundup of the best gaming PCs because they’re readily available as pre-built gaming desktops, and they’re easy to upgrade. However, that doesn’t mean that the machine sacrifices performance, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only is the HP Omen 45L capable of playing the best PC games, but it’s also ready to run the best upcoming PC games.

You’ve got enough space for several AAA titles with all of their updates and DLCs on the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop’s 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home. The gaming PC also features a liquid cooling system that will keep it operating at peak performance even after hours of playing, and there are multiple USB-A and USB-C ports so you’ll be able to connect all the accessories that you need.

Related

The HP Omen 45L gaming desktop, a powerful machine that will be able to keep up with gamers’ needs, is available from Best Buy for $1,500 in an early Black Friday deal. The $600 in savings on its sticker price of $2,100 may not last long though, and once the offer is gone, we’re not sure if it will return for the shopping holiday. If you think the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop is perfect for you, you shouldn’t have to wait to purchase it — proceed with the transaction now to make sure that you get it for its discounted price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
I found 5 early Black Friday gaming PC deals worth shopping
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals

Some Black Friday deals have started early with some particularly good gaming PC deals going on. If you're in the market for a new rig for your games room, keep reading while we guide you through the best early Black Friday gaming PC deals. Currently, there are some great offers for those keeping costs down as well as anyone seeking a truly high-end gaming desktop. Here's what's out there.
HP Victus 15L -- $980, was $1,400

The HP Victus 15L has some great hardware for the price. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory. It also has two hard drives -- 512GB of SSD storage along with 1TB of regular hard drive storage for files that don't need to be accessed so rapidly. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card ensures you can play all the games you might wish to play. A neat looking tower unit, there are plenty of USB ports along with options to control RGB lighting via the Omen Gaming Hub. It's a great entry point to PC gaming.

Read more
7 early HP laptop Black Friday deals I recommend shopping now
Angled image of the HP Victus 16.

HP is already getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of early HP laptop Black Friday deals, so you don't have to wait if you want to enjoy massive discounts when buying a new laptop. We've rounded up our favorite picks here, which include offers for Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming laptops. We're not sure how much time remains on these savings, and if they'll be available again on Black Friday once they get sold out. To make sure that you get the HP laptop that you want, it's highly recommended that your complete your purchase as soon as possible.
HP Stream 14 -- $199, was $229

If all you need is a basic laptop for handling simple tasks like watching streaming shows, go for the HP Stream 14. Its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM can deal with day-to-day activities, and its 14-inch display is large enough to enjoy your videos but small enough to maintain portability. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode in a 64GB SSD -- if you need more space for your files, you can sign up for cloud storage services.

Read more
I found 6 early Razer Black Friday deals on gaming laptops and more
Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

If you're looking forward to the offers that Razer, one of the most popular brands in the gaming industry, will roll out for Black Friday, you should know that there are already some bargains available for gaming laptops, gaming chairs, monitors, and more. We're not sure how long these early Razer Black Friday deals will last though, so gamers who want to complete their purchases well ahead of the shopping holiday should push through with their transactions for any of these items immediately. Once the offer is gone, we're not sure if they'll pop up again on Black Friday.
Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus wireless headphones -- $160, was $300

A special edition of the Razer Opus wireless headphones, the Razer x A Bathing Ape Opus is a collaboration with the fashion company known as A Bathing Ape for a unique eye-catching design that makes it stand out among the best headphones. You'll be getting impressive active noise cancellation at a relatively affordable price, and they're very comfortable to wear while playing video games so you can maximize their battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC on.

Read more