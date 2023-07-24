You’re going to have to shell out some cash if you want to get a dependable machine from gaming PC deals, because those that are too cheap may not be good enough for today’s best PC games. Fortunately, there are options like HP’s offer for the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. From its original price of $2,150, it’s down to $1,700, for savings of $450 that you can spend on monitor deals, more video games, and extra accessories. It’s important that you hurry with your purchase though, because if you take too much time, stocks of the gaming PC may run out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop

Our roundup of the best gaming PCs recommends the HP Omen 45L as the best option for beginners because it comes equipped with powerful components and it’s easy to upgrade. Inside are the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. With these specifications, you’ll be prepared for the best upcoming PC games, but when the time comes that you’ll have to swap some parts out for more powerful ones, it will be simple to do so because the HP Omen 45L is designed that way.

The HP Omen 45L comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which will have enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs. The gaming desktop also features the Omen Cryo Chamber, which cools the CPU through a liquid cooler radiator, and the Omen Gaming Hub where you can make all the necessary hardware and software adjustments.

