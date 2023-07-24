 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB of RAM is $450 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

You’re going to have to shell out some cash if you want to get a dependable machine from gaming PC deals, because those that are too cheap may not be good enough for today’s best PC games. Fortunately, there are options like HP’s offer for the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. From its original price of $2,150, it’s down to $1,700, for savings of $450 that you can spend on monitor deals, more video games, and extra accessories. It’s important that you hurry with your purchase though, because if you take too much time, stocks of the gaming PC may run out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop

Our roundup of the best gaming PCs recommends the HP Omen 45L as the best option for beginners because it comes equipped with powerful components and it’s easy to upgrade. Inside are the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. With these specifications, you’ll be prepared for the best upcoming PC games, but when the time comes that you’ll have to swap some parts out for more powerful ones, it will be simple to do so because the HP Omen 45L is designed that way.

The HP Omen 45L comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which will have enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs. The gaming desktop also features the Omen Cryo Chamber, which cools the CPU through a liquid cooler radiator, and the Omen Gaming Hub where you can make all the necessary hardware and software adjustments.

Related

Buying a gaming PC is never a cheap investment, so you should always have an eye out for opportunities at savings. Here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop for $1,700, following a $450 discount from HP on its sticker price of $2,150. If you think the HP Omen 45L is perfect for your budget and needs as a gamer, you’re going to have to act fast in completing the transaction because we’re pretty sure that this deal won’t last for long.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Flash sale knocks $1,000 off Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

Dell continues its reign of offering some of the best gaming laptop deals with a huge $1,000 off the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop. It's usually priced at $2,250 but for a limited time only, it's down to $1,250 which is a pretty sweet deal for the spec it offers. If you're keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, you can hit the buy button below to go straight to the source and make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop
Offering all the hardware you could need from a gaming laptop at this price, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is immediately appealing. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage space. That's just what you need while gaming at the moment, and at a great price. There's also the most important component of a gaming laptop -- the graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card so it's going to be great at handling the latest games without a hitch. It also has a great display with a 17.3-inch full HD screen with a huge 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The refresh after is more than you'll ever need but it's nice to know there won't be any fears about motion blur here. There's also Nvidia G-Sync support to further cut down on screen tearing.

Read more
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $700 off today
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of the most powerful and popular gaming laptops in the market, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a massive $700 discount that pulls the machine's price down from $1,900 to $1,200. It's still not going to be considered affordable, but if you'd like to enjoy some savings while taking advantage of one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals available now, you shouldn't miss this offer. Add the device to your cart, then check out right away.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is included in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the smallest gaming laptop, as it features a thin and light design that houses a 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike most gaming laptops that are large and bulky, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is built as a portable device that's easy to carry with you anywhere, so that you can scratch that gaming itch wherever you are.

Read more
Dell clearance sale: Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $970 off
The Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop on a desk next to a monitor.

Dell is always a reliable place to check out for the best gaming PC deals and it's reminding you of that with an awesome deal on the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC. Usually priced at $2,270, it's down to $1,300 for a limited time only so you're saving $970 on the regular price. While it may have the previous generation's hardware, it's still more than speedy enough and guaranteed to make your gaming time even more enjoyable. Keen to learn more? Let's take a look. This is a Dell clearance deal so it's likely to only be this price for a limited time only. Don't delay on the purchase if it feels like the right one for you.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC offers up a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor alongside 16GB of memory of 512GB of SSD storage. More storage might have been nice here but it's great to see an Intel Core i9 processor rather than the usual Intel Core i7 we often see in this price range. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. You'll notice that this system lacks a 13th-generation processor and a RTX 40-Series card but it's still more than capable of handling the latest games and rivaling the best gaming PCs.

Read more