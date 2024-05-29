The HP Omen gaming laptop is down to $1,000 from $1,450

If you’re looking for great gaming laptop deals, check out what HP has to offer. Currently you can buy a HP Omen gaming laptop for $1,000, meaning you’re saving $450 off the regular price of $1,450. It’s an ideal option for anyone who wants great portable gaming for less. Let’s take a look at what it offers before you miss out on the sweet deal.

Why you should buy the HP Omen gaming laptop

HP may not be one of the best gaming laptop brands but it knows how to make good laptops with some of the best laptops originating from it. With the HP Omen gaming laptop, you get a great set of core specs. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700HX processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card which is fairly competent. Ultimately, the highlight here is the latest processor but you’ll still be able to play anything you throw at the HP Omen gaming laptop.

It also has a 16.1-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 7ms response time. With anti-glare properties and 300 nits of brightness, it’ll work well in many different situations. Alongside the screen is a HP True Vision 1080p full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Sound comes via DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost, with the dual speakers tuned by HyperX.

The HP Omen gaming laptop comes with the Omen Gaming Hub preinstalled. The all-in-one suite combines performance optimization, personalization tools, and much more so you can make the laptop feel your own. It also has a full-size 1-zone white backlight shadow black keyboard so it looks stylish without being too in your face. Count on HP Fast Charge support if you want to get up to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes which is sure to be useful. It all comes together to be mighty tempting for anyone seeking one of the best gaming laptops in this price range.

The HP Omen gaming laptop normally costs $1,450 but this model is currently down to $1,000 for a limited time only. It’s available at HP direct if you’re interested. You’re sure to be delighted with the results. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

