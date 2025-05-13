 Skip to main content
The powerful HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop with RTX 5070 Ti is $350 off today

Gamers who want an upgrade should be on the lookout for discounts from gaming laptop deals, as these devices can get pretty expensive. You should check out the HP Omen Max 16, as its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is on sale from HP itself for $2,150 instead of $2,500. That’s $350 in savings that you can spend on video games and other accessories, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to buy the gaming laptop at 16% off as the offer may be already gone by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop

The HP Omen Max 16 is the brand’s most powerful gaming laptop yet, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card combining with the Intel Core Ultra 7 255Hx processor and 16GB of RAM for the ability to run the best PC games without breaking a sweat. This machine will even be prepared for the upcoming PC games of at least the next few years, so it will be a while before you start feeling the need for another upgrade.

Playing your favorite titles on the HP Omen Max 16’s 16-inch screen with 2K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate will be an immersive gaming experience, as you’ll enjoy lifelike details and smooth animations with modern graphics. The gaming laptop also features a 512GB SSD for enough storage space for multiple video games, which you can start installing right after turning on the HP Omen Max 16 for the first time as it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

The HP Omen Max 16 is a top-of-the-line gaming laptop that you can currently buy with a $350 discount for its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. That means you’ll only have to pay $2,150 for this powerful device instead of $2,500, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. Tomorrow may already be too late to take advantage of this offer for the HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop, so complete your transaction immediately while it’s still 14% off.

