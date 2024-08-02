 Skip to main content
This Copilot+ PC from HP is $300 off, but not for long

HP OmniBook X front view showing display.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Have you been shopping around for a slamming sale on a portable and powerful PC? From one retailer to the next, laptop deals are pretty dang abundant, but it’s the best markdowns that tend to rise to the surface. And as dedicated deals hunters, we tracked down an amazing promo we just had to bring to your attention.

Right now, you can purchase the HP OmniBook X for $900, which is a $300 discount. Normally selling for $1,200, this 14-inch laptop is unique in more ways than one, and we’re going to tell you why.

Why you should buy the HP OmniBook X 

Unlike most laptops, the OmniBook X is powered by a Qualcomm CPU (specifically the Snapdragon X Elite) and integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics. Most Windows laptops are equipped with Intel or AMD CPUs, so this came as a bit of a shock to us too. But the OmniBook X requires a cutting-edge CPU for the many Windows AI features it needs to power, and the Snapdragon X Elite delivers exceptional performance for even the most demanding workload. 

Rocking 16GB of RAM and a full terabyte of internal storage, the OmniBook X moves between open browser tabs and desktop apps both quickly and efficiently. 1TB is also plenty of bytes for your most important documents, videos, photos, music files, and more. And in the event that you need more storage, there are plenty of USB flash drives and cloud storage platforms out there.

We’re also impressed by the 14-inch 2240 x 1400 IPS touchscreen that pushes up to 300 nits for peak brightness. Watching HD movies and shows on the OmniBook X is going to be fantastic! Other noteworthy features include three USB ports, Wi-Fi 6E support, and up to 26 hours of battery life on a full charge. 

Best Buy deals tend to come and go pretty quickly, so now is the best time to take advantage of this HP offer. Save $300 on the HP OmniBook X when you purchase through Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other HP laptop deals we found today. 

