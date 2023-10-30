This great HP desktop PC is discounted from $860 to $600

For a relatively affordable but powerful desktop PC, you can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $600. That’s $260 in savings on its sticker price of $860 — it will be hard to find an offer from desktop computer deals that will provide better value than this one. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain though — it’s tagged as one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, but we’re not sure if stocks will remain available until the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01

For the more adventurous shoppers, our guide on how to build a PC will help you make one from scratch, but for those who want to avoid the complications, the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01 is a pre-built computer that will give you excellent value for your money. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which will give you amazing performance for your work assignments or school projects. The HP Pavilion Desktop TP01 won’t challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best desktop computers with these specifications, but it’s going to be more than enough for most people.

The HP Pavilion Desktop TP01 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its massive 1TB SSD, so you won’t have to tinker with installing an operating system, and you’ll have enough space for all of your files. A wireless keyboard and mouse are included with every purchase of the desktop PC so you’ll only need a monitor to get it up and running, and it offers a multitude of USB-A and USB-C ports so you won’t have a problem connecting all your accessories.

The HP Pavilion Desktop TP01 is a steal for its discounted price of $600 from Best Buy, following a $260 discount on its original price of $860. You can pocket the savings, or you can spend it on monitor deals to pair this desktop computer with a modern display. While this offer is marked as one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals, there’s a huge chance that it will be gone by the time the shopping holiday arrives. If you want to make sure that you get the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01 for much cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you buy it now.

