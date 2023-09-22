 Skip to main content
This HP Pavilion desktop PC had its price cut from $700 to $440

HP is one of the most reliable sources for dependable desktop PCs at affordable prices. Take this as an example — the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01, originally priced at $700, is currently available for just $440 following a $260 discount. With a configuration that’s more than enough for the usual tasks that you’ll do for work or school, this is one of the most attractive desktop computer deals that we’ve seen in a while. We’re not sure how long this offer will remain online though, so you’ll have to complete the purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01

Let’s get it out of the way — the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01 isn’t going to be as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best desktop computers. However, with its AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, it’s going to be more than enough to handle activities such as doing online research, making reports, and creating presentations. The desktop PC excels in its storage capabilities though, as it’s got a 256GB SSD for its primary storage where Windows 11 Home is pre-installed and a 1TB HDD for its secondary storage. That’s a lot of space for your files!

The HP Pavilion Desktop TP01 comes with a DVD writer, so you can save backups of your important documents on DVDs. There’s no shortage of ports on this desktop PC, with four USB-A and one USB-C ports at the front with four more USB-A ports at the back, and it’s going to fit anywhere aesthetically with its polished silver color with a brushed finish.

Whether it’s for a work-from-home job or school assignments, the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01 won’t let you down. It already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $700, so it’s a steal for just $440 after HP’s discount of $260. There’s no telling when the bargain ends though, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction for the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01 immediately. If you pair it with one of our recommended monitor deals that matches your budget, you won’t have to worry about anything else for your computer setup.

