HP just knocked $300 off one of its most popular 2-in-1 laptops

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Pavilion x360 laptop in laptop mode.
Digital Trends

HP is always a great place to look for laptop deals. At the moment, it has $300 off the HP Pavilion x360 15-inch 2-in-1 laptop. Usually priced at $800, it’s down to $500 making it a tempting proposition for anyone in the market for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop for less. If that sounds like you, keep reading while we take you through everything you should expect from the HP Pavilion x360.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

As one of the best laptop brands around, HP has a particular penchant for developing the best 2-in-1 laptops. With the HP Pavilion x360, you have an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly straightforward stuff but that’s because the highlight here is the design of the HP Pavilion x360.

Its 15.6-inch HD screen is a touchscreen with edge-to-edge glass and 250 nits of brightness. Crucially, you can move it around due to its hinge so you can use it in laptop mode, tent mode, or as a tablet. It’s well-suited for watching movies as well as for showing presentations to people. There’s Audio by B&O thanks to the HP dual speakers too so it’ll sound great. There’s no need to worry about battery life either thanks to HP Fast Charge support ensuring you get back plenty of power in no time.

Other useful features include an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones, HP Audio Boost technology, and a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad. You can also opt to use the HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen instead of your finger to get work done on the touchscreen. Speed-wise, the HP Pavilion x360 won’t compete with the best laptops but it’s certainly varied in how you can use it. For someone who wants something stylish and practical, this is a good option.

The HP Pavilion x360 normally costs $800 but right now, you can buy it for $500 from HP direct. A saving of $300 is pretty impressive given the original price of this laptop. If you’ve been waiting to buy a 2-in-1 laptop for a more affordable price, this is your chance. Check it out now before you miss out on the excellent savings.

