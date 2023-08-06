 Skip to main content
HP printers are heavily discounted in Best Buy’s flash sale

There’s good news in store if you’re looking to land a new printer at a discount this weekend. Best Buy is having a 48-hour flash sale on HP printers, with several that can compete with the best printers seeing some good prices. HP is almost always one of the best laptop brands, and it’s one of the same when it comes to printers. So if you’re looking for a new home or office printer, read onward on how to save on an HP printer at Best Buy.

HP DeskJet 2755e — $60, was $85

The HP DeskJet 2755e wireless printer against a white background.

The HP DeskJet 2755e is a good entry-level printer. It’s got you covered if your printing needs are pretty basic, or if you don’t need to print in mass. This is a color InkJet printer, which makes it good for almost all uses. It can also make copies and scan in color, and it has mobile and wireless printing functionality. You can get set up quickly and easily with the HP Smart app that guides you through the setup process, and you can also use this app to print, scan and copy documents from your phone.

HP Envy 6065e — $80, was $130

Printing to the HP ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer from a smartphone.

While the HP Envy 6065e isn’t going to be able to take on the needs of a busy office, it certainly makes a more affordable alternative to many of the best InkJet printers. It has a lot to offer at is reasonable price point, including automatic two-sided printing, several printer resolutions to choose from, and the ability to scan and copy in color. This is also a wireless printer, so you can not only do these things from your computer, but from your phone or any other device you’ve got connected to the same wifi network as the printer.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8034e — $160, was $260

The HP - OfficeJet Pro 8034e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer on a desk with a smartphone.

If you’re looking for a printer that can tackle heavier print loads, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8034e is a good place to start your search. It’s capable of printing up to 20 pages per minute in black and up to 10 pages per minute in color. With the HP Smart app you can print, scan and copy from your phone, and you can do it from anywhere. This printer is capable of printing at professional quality levels, which is good for things like forms, reports, brochures and presentations. It also has an automatic document feeder.

HP Envy Inspire 7955e — $180, was $220

The HP Envy Inspire 7955e wireless all-in-one printer on a white background.

The HP Envy Inspire 7955e is a wireless InkJet photo printer. It allows you to conveniently print photos in a variety of sizes with its built-in photo tray and automatic document feeder. Photos look as vibrant as real as they do on your smartphone screen with this photo printer, and you can print in both traditional and modern photo sizes, such as square and panoramic. Despite this being a photo printer, you can use it for basic printing needs, and it also has the ability to scan and copy.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e — $280, was $400

Printing to the HP - OfficeJet Pro 9025e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer from a smartphone.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e makes our list of the best printers, which has it up there with the best color laser printers as well. It’s good for printing professional-quality color documents like presentations, brochures and flyers. It has fast color printing capabilities, and 2x faster scan speeds. These features make it a good office or shared printer, as you’ll know it’s always ready to handle another print job. It also has security essentials such as basic encryption, password protection, wifi security, and document protection.

HP Smart Tank 7602 — $340, was $450

The HP - Smart Tank 7602 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer against a white background.

The HP Smart Tank is a great printer option if you need to print in bulk. You can print at high volumes at an ultra-low cost-per-page with its high-capacity ink tank system. It has a 35-page auto document feeder, and it also has fast-printing capabilities. You can also scan, make copies, and fax with this printer. The modern touch interface and smart-guided buttons illuminate to guide you through print, scan, copy and faxing, making this the perfect printer for use by employees or other shared situations.

