HP is always a reliable place to check for desktop computer deals and other hardware-related offers, and it’s highlighting why with his deal. Right now, you can buy the HP ProOne 440 G9 All-in-One PC with Wolf Pro Security for $979 instead of $1,729. A considerable saving of $750, if you want the convenience of an all-in-one setup rather than needing to add on a separate monitor (and the cables involved), this is a good time to buy. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the HP ProOne 440 G9 All-in-One PC

As the maker of some of the best all-in-one computers, HP is worth checking out if you’re looking for a setup that’s perfect for your home office or similar. The system offers an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. That won’t cut it for more advanced needs but if you simply want one of the best desktop computers for home office work or simply because you prefer a stylish desktop over a laptop, this could be it.

The hardware is built into the 23.8-inch full HD screen so there’s no need for a separate monitor, and the all-in-one nature means it takes up less room than you would think on your desk. The monitor also offers 250 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. Unusually for computers these days, the system also has a built-in DVD writer which could prove useful for those that hate to rely on external drives. A 5MP webcam makes it simple to take video calls with the device offering integrated dual array digital microphones for better quality conversations. The PC is also able to reduce unwanted background noise and adapt to environmental lighting as needed.

Technically, you don’t need to buy anything else apart from the HP ProOne 440 G9 All-in-One PC thanks to it also coming with an HP 125 Wired Mouse and HP USB 320K keyboard. Extra security is provided via HP Wolf Pro Security so you can be confident your data is always secure.

The HP ProOne 440 G9 All-in-One PC is usually priced at $1,729 but right now, you can buy it for $979 when you go direct to HP. It’s a great price for a system that’s ready to go out of the box. Buy it now if it sounds right for you before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations