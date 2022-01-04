HP announced its newest lineup of commercial laptops at CES 2022, focusing on providing the best hybrid computing experience. The flagship model, the Elite Dragonfly, has been updated to G3, its third generation.

Across the rest of the range of EliteBook laptops, HP has updated the videoconferencing capabilities with 5-megapixel (MP) cameras, HP Auto Frame, and a built-in Appearance Filter. All of the commercial models also come with HP’s Wolf Security for Business to protect against a variety of threats.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3

The Elite Dragonfly G3 is the flagship commercial laptop in HP’s lineup, and it continues to blur the lines between “commercial” and “consumer” in its latest iteration.

The device weighs 2.2 pounds and is 0.65 inches thick, making it HP’s thinnest and lightest commercial laptop. It also moves to a new screen size and aspect ratio. It goes from 16:9 to a taller 3:2 aspect ratio and now measures in at 13.5 inches diagonally.

In terms of resolution, you get up to a 3K2K OLED panel, making for a sharper and more productive display.

HP Presence utilizes an auto-tracking 5MP camera with enhanced audio and an ultra-bright display option. The laptop has been upgraded to Intel 12th-gen CPUs along while utilizing DDR5 and PCIe 3. HP managed to squeeze in the same level of connectivity as its larger laptops, with USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and HDMI ports. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 provide wireless connectivity, with optional 5G. Sustainability is again a focus with 90% of the magnesium in most of the chassis coming from recycled material.

This latest model combines the Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max into one premium model.

HP EliteBook 600 G9, 800, 1040 G9 Series

HP has a huge lineup of EliteBooks, as always, and most of them have received the same set of updates. Across the board, you get HP Presence technology including HP Dynamic Audio and AI-based noise reduction. These laptops all have a 5MP webcam, and the CPU options have been updated to 12th-gen Intel processors and PCIe 4, with DDR4 RAM.

The models available include the EliteBook 630 G9 with 13.3-inch 16:9 IPS displays; the EliteBook 640 G9 with 14-inch 16:9 IPS displays; and the EliteBook 650 G9 with 15.6-inch 16:9 displays. The EliteBook 630 has 42.75 watt-hours of battery and is 0.63 inches thick while weighing 2.81 pounds.

The EliteBook 640 has a 42.75-watt-hour or 51.3-watt-hour battery and is 0.79 inches thick while weighing 3.03 pounds. The EliteBook 650 has a 42.75-watt-hour or 51.2-watt-hour battery and is 0.79 inches thick and 3.83 pounds.

The EliteBook 800 G9 series has received significant updates, including a new ultra-slim chassis, 16:10 aspect ratio displays, and larger touchpads. Three display sizes are available: the EliteBook 830 G9 with a 13.3-inch 16:10 IPS display; the EliteBook 840 G9 with a 14-inch 16:10 IPS display; and the EliteBook 860 G9 with a 16-inch 16:10 IPS display.

The EliteBook 830 packs in a 38-watt-hour or 51-watt-hour battery, and it’s 0.76 inches thick and weighs 2.8 pounds. The Elitebook 840 comes with either a 38-watt-hour or 51-watt-hour battery, and comes in at 0.78 inches thick and 3 pounds. The Elitebook 860 utilizes a 51-watt-hour or 76-watt-hour battery, and is 0.78 inches thick while weighing 3.88 pounds.

Each model incorporates HP Presence with an optional auto-tracking 5MP camera and optional 5G connectivity. Connectivity is a strength with USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and full-size HDMI 2.0 ports, along with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and optional 5G or 4G WWAN.

The EliteBook 1040 G9 received many of the same updates as the 800 Series, including a thin and light chassis, 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display options, and HP Presence technology. Intel’s 12th-gen CPUs are also on hand, along with DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4. The EliteBook 1049 has a 38-watt-hour or 51-watt-hour battery, while weighing 2.60 pounds and at 0.76 inches thick.

The same connectivity is also available, including USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and HDMI. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 provide wireless duties, with optional 5G.

HP Elite x360 830, 1040 G9

Like the EliteBook 800 series, the Elite x360 830 G9 convertible 2-in-1 has also received an update to 13.3-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display options and Intel 12th-gen GPUs. DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4 provide for enhanced performance, while connectivity is just as strong with USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and HDMI ports. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 provide for wireless connectivity, with optional 5G.

The EliteBook x360 830 weighs 2.9 pounds and comes in at 0.76 inches thick, with a 38-watt-hour or 51-watt-hour battery.

HP Presence technology makes its way to the laptop as well, providing an auto-tracking 5MP camera. Maximum sustainability is also a feature, with 30% post-consumer recycled plastic in the bezel and 50% in the keycaps.

The Elite x360 1040 G9 convertible 2-in-1 also received an update to 16:10 IPS displays and HP Presence technology including a 5MP camera and a 940nm infrared camera, and immersive software. Intel 12th-gen CPUs, DDR5, and PCIe 4 promise enhanced performance to fit into a redesigned thin and light chassis. Hidden Quick Touch hotkeys enable access to full functionality in tablet mode, and users can wake up the laptop by touching the screen. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 join optional 5G in providing wireless features.

As with the Elite x360 830 G9, HP has focused on sustainability with the Elite x360 1040 G9. Like the clamshell model, the EliteBook 1040 G9 uses a 38-watt-hour or 51-watt-hour battery and weighs 2.60 pounds while being 0.76 inches thick.

HP ProBook 400 Series G9

The ProBook 400 Series — HP’s most affordable commercial laptops — have received minor updates in their ninth generation. An unspecified Intel next-gen GPU is now available along with DDR4 and PCIe 3, and the RAM and SSD are upgradeable. The ProBook 440 weighs 3.03 pounds and is 0.78 inches thick, with a 42.75-watt-hour or 51.3-watt-hour battery. The ProBook 450 weighs 3.83 pounds and is 0.78 inches thick, with the same battery options as the ProBook 440.

The ProBook 440 14-inch displays and ProBook 450 15.6-inch displays remain at 16:9, while connectivity includes USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, and HDMI 2.1b, with optional 4G to go with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

