With spring soon approaching, now might be the best time to head into the new season with a fresh and fancy laptop. Fortunately, HP has you covered and is currently running a sale that is cutting $270 off the price of the 15-inch touchscreen version of its Spectre x360 Windows 10 convertible laptop.

Overall, this sale cuts down the base configuration of the 15-inch Spectre x360 down from $1,370 to $1,100, but only through Saturday, March 23. Under the hood, the entry model comes equipped with the Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. Unlike the competing products like the Microsoft Surface Book 2, it features a high-resolution 4K touchscreen. This means you’ll be able to get the most out of the 15-inch panel and enjoy extra-sharp detail in movies and photos. A pen is also included in the box for drawing and other inking tasks, so you won’t need to purchase it separately.

Additionally, playing games like Fortnite, the base version has a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card with 2GB of video memory. We had reviewed this version of the Spectre x360 in 2018 and liked its conventional and attractive design. We also found it fast enough for most games and were in favor of its excellent processing performance. Only the overall thickness and disappointing battery life held it back from being perfect.

If you want a model of the 15-inch Spectre x360 that is a bit more powerful, HP is also discounting the version with the Intel Core i7-8705G processor, 12GB RAM, as well as a 512GB solid-state drive. Now $1,350 instead of $1,620, this version features AMD Radeon RX Vega M Graphics, with 4GB of video memory. That makes it a great option for video editing and playing more demanding and graphically intense games.

HP’s sale covers several other of its products, including the 13-inch version of the Spectre X360 from 2018 (now starting at $1,000,) as well as the Omen X by HP 35 Curved Display (now $950.) You also can enjoy a $200 discount on the Omen 15 gaming laptop, with prices now starting at $800.

For more deals on laptops, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, and more, check out our dedicated deals hub.