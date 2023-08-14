 Skip to main content
HP Spectre x360 laptop is $450 off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
Apple’s MacBook Pro is a powerhouse of a machine, but if you want a cheaper alternative that still provides top-of-the-line performance, you can instead go for the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. Originally priced at $1,700, it’s currently even more affordable at $1,250 following a $450 discount from HP — but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. Laptop deals for dependable devices like this one don’t usually last long, so you need to secure your own unit before the offer expires.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 will be able to keep up with everything that you need to accomplish for work or school with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s on the level as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device also offers ample storage space for your apps and files with its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the machine as soon as you unbox it.

One of the most important advantage of the HP Spectre x360 over any MacBook model is that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard with the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen. The HP Spectre x360 can transform from laptop to tablet by folding its 16-inch 3K+ touchscreen all the way back beneath the keyboard, which is possible through the 360-degree hinges connecting the display to the body. Every purchase also comes with the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, which is a stylus for an additional input option to use during sketching and taking notes.

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is a powerful and versatile device that may be a better option for most people than the MacBook Pro, partly because it’s much cheaper. However, a $450 discount from HP makes it even more affordable, bringing its price down to $1,250 from $1,700. This is one of the top 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can shop right now, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’ll need to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
