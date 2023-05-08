 Skip to main content
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off in this flash sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The display of the HP Spectre x360 13.5.

There’s a huge sale on HP laptops right now, and here’s one of the brand’s top offers — the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop for $1,200, following a $350 discount on its original price of $1,550. We don’t expect the offer to last long because it’s one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can buy right now, so if you don’t want to miss out, you’ll have to proceed with your purchase of the device as fast as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

According to our laptop buying guide, you can get both the convenience of using a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard if you go for a 2-in-1 laptop. You’ll get this benefit with the HP Spectre x360, which is considered a convertible because you can switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding the display all the way back. Actually, we’ve tagged the device as the best convertible laptop in our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops, partly because of an elegant aesthetic and a rock-solid build that houses a stunning 13.5-inch touchscreen featuring OLED technology and 3000 x 2000 resolution.

The HP Spectre x360 isn’t all about style though, as it packs a mean punch underneath its hood. The 2-in-1 laptop is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you’re planning to use the device for demanding tasks. The HP Spectre x360 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which means you can already start using the laptop right after its first boot-up.

HP’s ongoing sale isn’t lacking in laptop deals, but the brand’s offer for the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop stands out. Instead of $1,550, you’ll only have to pay $1,200 for the powerful and versatile device for $350 in savings. You should hurry though, because stocks are probably already running low. If you wish to get the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop delivered to your doorstep for this bargain price, you’ll need to complete the transaction immediately.

