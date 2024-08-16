Need an OLED laptop screen? This HP 2-in-1 is $600 off today

We see a lot of HP laptop deals during our markdown searches, and this exceptional offer on an HP 2-in-1 was one of our best finds of the week! Right now, you can buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 OLED Touch-Screen Laptop at Best Buy for $1,300, which is a $600 markdown from the portable device’s normal price.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

One of the greatest benefits of owning a 2-in-1 PC is being able to flip between laptop and tablet modes in just seconds. In the case of the Spectre x360, a geared hinge allows you to rotate the display a full 360 degrees. You’ll be able to choose from four positions, and the lightweight chassis is a breeze to pick up and carry from place to place.

Equipped with a 14-inch OLED display that delivers a 2880 x 1800 pixel spread, this colorful and detail-rich screen is perfect for watching HD movies and shows, and even for gaming purposes. Backed by VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certification, the Spectre x360 achieves the kind of contrast and inky black levels you’ll find on some of the best OLED TVs on the market (check out the best OLED TV deals we found).

In addition to its Intel Core Ultra 7, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of internal storage, the Spectre x360 also includes a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB-C capabilities, a USB-A connection, and a headphone jack. Whether you plan on connecting to an external monitor (your monitor of choice needs to be compatible with Thunderbolt 4 or USB-C) or using the Spectre’s built-in display and connections, HP gives you everything you need for any type of workflow you can imagine.

Best Buy deals tend to come and go pretty quickly, so if this sale sounds good to you, now is the best time to act. Save $600 when you purchase the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other 2-in-1 laptop deals we found!