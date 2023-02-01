 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best HP laptops you can buy is $250 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

HP has some fantastic laptop deals going on at the moment with one highlight being ideally suited for anyone that can’t decide between buying a laptop or high-end tablet. Right now, you can buy the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1 laptop for $250 off the usual price. Normally priced at $1,250, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only meaning a sizeable discount for you. A great time to buy, let’s take a quick look at why you should.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

HP Spectre x360 13.5 rear view showing lid and logo.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Consistently one of the best laptop brands around, the HP Spectre x360 reflects that in how well-made it is. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy today, it combines everything you could want from a laptop along with all the essentials of a tablet too. It’s simple to move it from a traditional clamshell notebook shape to a tent mode, tablet mode, or for giving presentations or watching shows. A well-rounded chassis ensures it feels sturdy at all times plus it has good battery life.

Hardware-wise, it uses an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For all your working needs, this is plenty and means you can effortlessly multitask without a hitch. Its 13.5-inch touchscreen offers 400 nits of brightness along with low blue light emissions so it’s well-suited for use in many different situations.

Related

For taking video calls, you also have a 5MP camera with temporal noise reduction, integrated dual digital microphones for superior voice pickup, and a camera shutter for privacy. The convenience continues with a fingerprint reader to help you log in more safely and efficiently, a HP rechargeable pen for being more exact with your work, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports along with a regular USB-A port.

If you’re keen to be productive on the move while looking stylish too, you can’t go wrong with the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. Normally priced at $1,250, it’s currently on sale at HP bringing it down to $1,000 for a limited time only. A saving of $250 is a great time for you to embrace all the advantages of a 2-in-1 laptop so you simply can’t miss.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Alienware Deals: Save on gaming laptops, PCs and monitors
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Asus and more
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Dell Laptop Deals: Save on XPS 13, XPS 15, XPS 17 and more
dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02
Best MacBook Deals: Save on MacBook Air & MacBook Pro
Macbook Air (2018) Review
I built a couch gaming PC that puts the PS5 to shame — and you can too
A PC sitting next to a PS5 on a coffee table.
AMD Ryzen 7000: availability, pricing, specs, and architecture
A group shot of Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
ChatGPT: how to use the viral AI chatbot that’s taking the world by storm
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.
Save $600 on Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti today
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Chinese internet giant to launch its own version of ChatGPT, report says
brain with computer text scrolling artificial intelligence
Here’s why Apple’s VR headset may become an ‘expensive flop’
A model poses with a Meta Quest Pro over a colorful background.
Samsung’s 43-inch mini-LED monitor looks stellar — if your desk can handle it
Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 on a desk.
Forget the Surface Laptop 5: Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off today
Using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sitting on a couch with a dog.
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Ti may be on the way, but do we really want it?
MSI RTX 4080 Suprim X installed in a PC.