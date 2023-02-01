One of the best HP laptops you can buy is $250 off right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP has some fantastic laptop deals going on at the moment with one highlight being ideally suited for anyone that can’t decide between buying a laptop or high-end tablet. Right now, you can buy the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1 laptop for $250 off the usual price. Normally priced at $1,250, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only meaning a sizeable discount for you. A great time to buy, let’s take a quick look at why you should.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

Consistently one of the best laptop brands around, the HP Spectre x360 reflects that in how well-made it is. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy today, it combines everything you could want from a laptop along with all the essentials of a tablet too. It’s simple to move it from a traditional clamshell notebook shape to a tent mode, tablet mode, or for giving presentations or watching shows. A well-rounded chassis ensures it feels sturdy at all times plus it has good battery life.

Hardware-wise, it uses an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For all your working needs, this is plenty and means you can effortlessly multitask without a hitch. Its 13.5-inch touchscreen offers 400 nits of brightness along with low blue light emissions so it’s well-suited for use in many different situations.

For taking video calls, you also have a 5MP camera with temporal noise reduction, integrated dual digital microphones for superior voice pickup, and a camera shutter for privacy. The convenience continues with a fingerprint reader to help you log in more safely and efficiently, a HP rechargeable pen for being more exact with your work, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports along with a regular USB-A port.

If you’re keen to be productive on the move while looking stylish too, you can’t go wrong with the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. Normally priced at $1,250, it’s currently on sale at HP bringing it down to $1,000 for a limited time only. A saving of $250 is a great time for you to embrace all the advantages of a 2-in-1 laptop so you simply can’t miss.

