 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry — The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $550 off right now

Briley Kenney
By
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

A strategy I always recommend for shopping the flood of amazing Prime Day deals floating around, including some incredible Prime Day laptop deals, is to compare prices and specifications across several retailers — not just Amazon. It’s easy to look at one listing, get caught up in the excitement, and impulse buy, but you always want to shop around because you may find great prices elsewhere. Take this HP Spectre X360 2-in-1 laptop deal, for example, available today at HP. You can save $550 right now and get a convertible 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,099 — instead of its normal $1,650 price tag. You’ll notice right away that it has some pretty powerful specs compared to a model you might find elsewhere. Let’s take a closer look to explore what we mean by that exactly.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre X360

HP Spectre x360 16 folded like a tent.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Running Windows 11 Home, this 2-in-1 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, capable of up to 4.7GHz clock speeds, and paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, as well as 16GB of RAM. That’s plenty of power to handle pretty much any task you can throw at it outside of hardware-intensive modern games. The base model also comes with a 512GB NVMe solid-state drive for files and content.

But let’s talk a little about that 2-in-1 or convertible configuration, which is pretty unique. That means the laptop can seamlessly swap between a traditional laptop and keyboard setup to a tablet-like device, with the keyboard folded up behind the screen. You can also set it up in a propped-up configuration if you want to watch movies or shows. The 13.5-inch WUXGA multitouch-enabled display makes it easier to interact with the device — just tap and go.

Related

Some extras built into the Spectre x360 include a fingerprint reader for biometric sign-ins, two Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C ports, audio by Bang & Olufsen with dual speakers, and an HP True Vision 5MP IR webcam with a shutter for added privacy if you want it. To break it down in layman’s terms, that means this is an excellent laptop for work or play, including any remote office meetings or client calls you may need to take on. It’s lightweight and portable, too, so you can easily lug it back and forth between your home, office, and anywhere in between.

As part of HP’s big sale event, the Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is currently $1,099. That’s $550 off the normal price of $1,650 and an incredible deal for such a powerful and versatile convertible laptop. This deal won’t last forever, though, and may sell out soon, so if you’re interested, take advantage now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Usually $2,159, this Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is discounted to $553
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled

Lenovo continues offering great laptop deals with the chance to buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop for just $553. A doorbuster deal, this won't stick around for long. According to Lenovo, its estimated value is $2,159 and that's definitely inaccurate. While Lenovo is always keen to stress that the price estimate is based on industry data from itself and other third-party retailers, this is definitely an inflated one. Still, if you avoid figuring out what the discount might actually be, $553 for a sturdy and reliable laptop is a good price. Here's what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 has all the essentials you could need for working on the move. There's an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Sure, that's simple stuff that won't compete with the best laptops but it's dependable in a work context. A better component to highlight is its 13.3-inch WUXGA screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter while you also have a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader to save you from entering so many passwords manually.

Read more
HP 4th of July Sale: Save on laptop, gaming PCs, and more
hp 15 6 inch laptop deal may 2023 15t featured image lifestyle

There are still several days until HP officially launches its 4th of July Sale, but for 48 hours, you can get your shopping done with early 4th of July deals from the computer brand. There are discounts on different kinds of laptops and desktop computers, including the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop that's powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Here, we've gathered some of the other top offers, but with time running out on HP's 4th of July Sneak Peek, you're going to want to complete your purchases right away.
HP Chromebook 14a -- $210, was $290

Chromebook deals are generally less expensive than offers for their Windows-based counterparts because they're equipped with cheaper components, but they still provide decent performance through Google's Chrome OS. The HP Chromebook 14a, for example, has the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but as a Chromebook, it's pretty quick because it primarily uses web-based apps instead of installed software. The device also features a 14-inch HD screen and a 32GB eMMC that's supplemented by cloud storage.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed from $2,319 to $609
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled

Lenovo tends to offer plenty of laptop deals but we're particularly impressed with the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel that's on sale right now. It's currently on sale for $609. According to Lenovo, that means a sizeable price drop of $1,710. We'll take that with a pinch of salt, however, as Lenovo uses an estimated value system which means its original prices can be higher than the reality. Whatever the original price though, $609 is a great price for this system. Here's what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13
With a focus on business needs, Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands because it knows how to design sturdy laptops. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 Intel has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with Windows 10 Pro installed with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro so it's very business focused.

Read more