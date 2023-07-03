This 14-inch HP laptop is on sale for$179, and selling fast

Many people don’t need to pick up the best laptop with the best GPU or CPU or a big screen, but instead, just need something basic to get online and do a bit of work or access their entertainment content. That’s where the HP Stream comes in; it’s a small, budget laptop without much power under the hood but perfect for the basics. There’s even a great discount from Walmart that brings it down to $179 from $209, making it all that more affordable.

Why you should buy the HP Stream

The first thing you’ll notice about the HP Stream is the 14-inch screen, which runs at a 1366 x 768 resolution, which isn’t very high, but at least with a 14-inch screen, the pixel density is higher, so it’s not too bad. Similarly, the 220nits of peak brightness won’t let you watch anything in sunlight, but it’s good enough for indoor use anytime. Luckily, it’s also relatively lightweight at 3.2 pounds, and combined with the smaller size, it’s easy to carry around with you, making this a great portable entertainment device. As for the battery life, you’ll get about 8 hours out of it, which is impressive for a budget laptop of this size.

It’s not that powerful in terms of specs, but it doesn’t need to be. You get an Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, all of which are definitely on the lower side and won’t let you get much done beyond the basics. Luckily, the HP Stream runs Windows 11 in S mode, a paired-down version, so it doesn’t eat up all your RAM, and the 64GB can be rectified by grabbing one of these external hard drive deals that are always useful. Overall build quality isn’t too bad either, although it’s clear that this is a budget laptop, so set your expectations accordingly.

The HP stream isn’t going to win any awards, but it’s good at what it’s made for: being a budget streaming device, and with the discount from Walmart bringing it down to $179, it’s even more budget-friendly. Of course, if you want some alternatives, it might be worth checking out these Chromebook deals, and if you want something more powerful, these laptop deals might offer something excellent.

