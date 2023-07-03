 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 14-inch HP laptop is on sale for$179, and selling fast

Albert Bassili
By
HP Stream 13

Many people don’t need to pick up the best laptop with the best GPU or CPU or a big screen, but instead, just need something basic to get online and do a bit of work or access their entertainment content. That’s where the HP Stream comes in; it’s a small, budget laptop without much power under the hood but perfect for the basics. There’s even a great discount from Walmart that brings it down to $179 from $209, making it all that more affordable.

Why you should buy the HP Stream

The first thing you’ll notice about the HP Stream is the 14-inch screen, which runs at a 1366 x 768 resolution, which isn’t very high, but at least with a 14-inch screen, the pixel density is higher, so it’s not too bad. Similarly, the 220nits of peak brightness won’t let you watch anything in sunlight, but it’s good enough for indoor use anytime. Luckily, it’s also relatively lightweight at 3.2 pounds, and combined with the smaller size, it’s easy to carry around with you, making this a great portable entertainment device. As for the battery life, you’ll get about 8 hours out of it, which is impressive for a budget laptop of this size.

It’s not that powerful in terms of specs, but it doesn’t need to be. You get an Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, all of which are definitely on the lower side and won’t let you get much done beyond the basics. Luckily, the HP Stream runs Windows 11 in S mode, a paired-down version, so it doesn’t eat up all your RAM, and the 64GB can be rectified by grabbing one of these external hard drive deals that are always useful. Overall build quality isn’t too bad either, although it’s clear that this is a budget laptop, so set your expectations accordingly.

Related

The HP stream isn’t going to win any awards, but it’s good at what it’s made for: being a budget streaming device, and with the discount from Walmart bringing it down to $179, it’s even more budget-friendly. Of course, if you want some alternatives, it might be worth checking out these Chromebook deals, and if you want something more powerful, these laptop deals might offer something excellent.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook just got a major price cut
HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.

The HP Chromebook x360 14a has two things going for it -- it's a Chromebook, which are generally cheaper than Windows-based laptops, and it's a 2-in-1 device, so it's both a laptop and a tablet. If you're interested, you can get the device for an affordable $270 from HP, following a $120 discount on its original price of $390. You'll need to proceed with the purchase immediately though, because we're not sure when the offer will end.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 14a
The components of the HP Chromebook x360 14a don't look much on paper -- the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM -- but it's capable of handling basic functions like typing documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. That's because Chromebooks are powered by Google's Chrome OS, which utilize web-based apps instead of installed software that pulls down performance and slows down startups. This is also why the HP Chromebook x360 14a only comes with a 64Gb eMMC, as there's built-in support for cloud storage through Google Drive.

Read more
Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals: Sales you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11 and July 12, and it should bring discounts on some of the hottest electronics money can buy. In fact, gaming laptops are likely to be some of the bestsellers in this year's Prime Day deals, and we're hoping for a banner turnout from third-party brands on Amazon and other retailers. For some, though, they may still want to grab a gaming laptop right now, and we're happy to say that a lot of the great gaming laptops deals to choose from today, at the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and of course Amazon, with retailers like Dell and Lenovo also hosting 'early bird'-style sales of their own right now.

That being said, we strongly advise waiting until Prime Day to do your shopping, and there are many great reasons to do that. For starters, Prime Day often has the best sales of the year, so any sales you find now will likely not be as great as the ones on Prime Day. An even more important point is that Prime Day is now only a few days away, and for something like a gaming laptop which isn't necessarily a necessity, waiting these extra few days will be worth it. Besides, many retailers will likely try and undercut Amazon, so we might see some great deals at Best Buy, Walmart, and a few other stores that might have great Prime Day gaming laptop deals.
Today's best Prime Day gaming laptops deals
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $650, was $900

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, and more
Razer Blade 14 sitting on a coffee table.

While it won't be tough to find laptop deals online, you'll need a gaming laptop if you want to fully appreciate the wonders of modern PC gaming. However, these machines usually don't come cheap, so we've rounded up some of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now in order for you to enjoy some savings along the way. You're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because they may disappear at any moment.
HP Victus 15 -- $650, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and you can start installing games on its 512GB SSD right away because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more