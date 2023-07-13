Walmart has one of the better laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy the HP Stream 14-inch laptop with a year of Office 365 for just $179. That’s a saving of $30 on the usual price of $209. Crucially, it’s the perfect price for students wanting to keep costs down and still have access to valuable cloud-based services. It looks pretty good too. Let’s see what else it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14-inch laptop

The HP Stream 14-inch laptop isn’t a powerful laptop by any means but it does come from one of the best laptop brands so you can rely on it. It has a basic Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. That means there isn’t much room for apps or files, but that’s also why it comes with Microsoft Office 365 so you can easily use cloud-based services like Word and Excel, as well as store your files online. Because of its low specs, it runs Windows 11 in S mode but that still means you get most of the Windows experience without missing out.

The HP Stream 14-inch laptop is also pretty sleek. Available in either blue or pink, it’ll look great when you take it to class, easily suiting the student lifestyle well. Lightweight and portable, it still has room for one HDMI 1.4 port, along with two USB-A ports and a USB-C port. It may not compete with the very best laptops but not everyone needs a high-end system. Instead, this one suits the good looks and basic needs of a student on a tight budget or someone who just needs a better screen than their phone or tablet. The laptop’s 14-inch display might only be HD but it offers more space than some alternatives.

Keeping things simple yet attractive, the HP Stream 14-inch laptop is usually $209 but right now, it’s down to $179 at Walmart, while also including a year of Microsoft Office 365. The $30 saving makes this budget laptop even more attractive to anyone who every cent counts. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

