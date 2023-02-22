Save $310 when you buy two HP 28-inch 4K monitors today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A dual monitor setup provides various advantages, such as making it easier to multitask between several apps and expanding your work space. The downside is that you’ll have to spend on two monitors, but that’s less of an issue if you take advantage of HP’s dual monitor bundle for two units of the 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitor. You’ll only have to pay $450 instead of the total cost of $760, for savings of $310. There’s limited stock for the monitors though, so add the bundle to your cart and check out immediately before they’re all gone.

Why you should buy the HP V28 4K monitor bundle

In addition to buying from desktop computer deals, one of the biggest upgrades that you can make to your home office is to go from a single monitor setup to a dual monitor setup. Two units of the 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitor side by side will definitely show you what you’ve been missing, as you’ll get twice the screen real estate at 4K Ultra HD resolution for amazing clarity and vivid colors. You can also activate the Low Blue Light Mode of the monitors to subtly change the colors on the display to a warmer spectrum and make whites more natural, to keep your eyes comfortable when working long hours.

The 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitorr comes with an adjustable tilt, up to 5 degrees forward and 23 degrees backward, so that you can find the perfect viewing angle for your dual monitor setup. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which will prevent blurring and lagging whenever you’re watching streaming content or playing video games during break times.

If you’re looking for ideas on how to build your dual monitor setup from monitor deals, the simpler solution is to purchase HP’s bundle for two units of the 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitor. The original cost of the pair of monitors is $760, but due to HP’s $310 discount, you’ll only have to spend $450. HP says there’s limited stock available though, so you better hurry with your purchase because the bundle for two 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitors may get sold out as soon as today.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations