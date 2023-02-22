 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $310 when you buy two HP 28-inch 4K monitors today

Aaron Mamiit
By

A dual monitor setup provides various advantages, such as making it easier to multitask between several apps and expanding your work space. The downside is that you’ll have to spend on two monitors, but that’s less of an issue if you take advantage of HP’s dual monitor bundle for two units of the 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitor. You’ll only have to pay $450 instead of the total cost of $760, for savings of $310. There’s limited stock for the monitors though, so add the bundle to your cart and check out immediately before they’re all gone.

Why you should buy the HP V28 4K monitor bundle

In addition to buying from desktop computer deals, one of the biggest upgrades that you can make to your home office is to go from a single monitor setup to a dual monitor setup. Two units of the 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitor side by side will definitely show you what you’ve been missing, as you’ll get twice the screen real estate at 4K Ultra HD resolution for amazing clarity and vivid colors. You can also activate the Low Blue Light Mode of the monitors to subtly change the colors on the display to a warmer spectrum and make whites more natural, to keep your eyes comfortable when working long hours.

The 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitorr comes with an adjustable tilt, up to 5 degrees forward and 23 degrees backward, so that you can find the perfect viewing angle for your dual monitor setup. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which will prevent blurring and lagging whenever you’re watching streaming content or playing video games during break times.

Related

If you’re looking for ideas on how to build your dual monitor setup from monitor deals, the simpler solution is to purchase HP’s bundle for two units of the 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitor. The original cost of the pair of monitors is $760, but due to HP’s $310 discount, you’ll only have to spend $450. HP says there’s limited stock available though, so you better hurry with your purchase because the bundle for two 28-inch HP V28 4K Monitors may get sold out as soon as today.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Presidents Day Laptop Deals: Apple, Dell, HP, and Lenovo
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
February 20, 2023 5:01PM
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

The President's Day sales are here, meaning now is the time to take advantage of some excellent laptop deals floating around. We've rounded up some of the better deals on the market to save you trouble, especially an excellent deal on a MacBook Air if you want to get into the Apple ecosystem.
Top 5 Presidents Day Laptop Deals
HP 14t-dq300 -- $280, was $400
 

 

Read more
The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale — from $180
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 19, 2023
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you need to buy a new laptop for work or school, now's a good time because this year's Best Buy Presidents Day sale is already online. It's going to be a daunting task if you'll be looking through all the brands and models, so to help you with your search, we've gathered the top laptop deals that you can shop right now. You need to hurry with your decision though, as we don't expect all of these offers to still be available after the weekend.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 -- $180, was $330

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 features a 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution, which is large enough to properly view whatever project you're working on, and a 128GB eMMC for storage with Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box. Inside the laptop are the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which are sufficient if you're only planning to use the laptop to carry out basic tasks such as typing documents and doing online research. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 also comes with Dolby Audio speakers, so it's great for watching streaming content.

Read more
Samsung’s 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is $300 off today
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 18, 2023
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

 

You deserve a massive gaming monitor.

Read more