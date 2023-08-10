You can jump into modern PC gaming without shelling out too much by taking advantage of gaming laptop deals. Here’s a great example — the HP Victus 15 for just $630 from Best Buy, following a $270 discount on its original price of $900. We’re not sure how long this bargain will stay online though, so you have to assume that it’s not going to last until tomorrow. To get this gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

The HP Victus 15 isn’t as expensive as most of the devices that you’ll see in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t be able to play the best PC games. It will be able to do so smoothly with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, though you may have to switch to low graphic settings for some of the more demanding titles. That’s not a bad trade-off for a gaming laptop that you can get for this cheap.

The 15.6-inch screen of the HP Victus 15 promises clear details and vibrant colors with its Full HD resolution, plus lag-free gameplay because of a 144Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite games on its 512GB SSD as soon as you turn on the gaming laptop for the first time. If you play on the HP Victus 15 while you’re on the go, HP Fast Charge technology will get its battery back up from zero to 50% after just 30 minutes of being plugged in.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for laptop deals that are cheap but not designed for gaming because there are affordable options like the HP Victus 15. If you purchase it from Best Buy, the machine will be yours for an even cheaper $630 instead of $900, for savings of $270 that you can spend on video games and accessories. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite titles on the HP Victus 15, you’ll have to buy it immediately.

