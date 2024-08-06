This HP Victus gaming laptop is down to $480 with this deal

Even with discounts, gaming laptop deals can still get pretty expensive. That’s not the case with the budget-friendly HP Victus 15, which is currently even cheaper from Best Buy. From its original price of $800, it’s down to only $480 for savings of $320. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you want to get this gaming laptop for a very affordable price, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase within the day.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

As a device that’s designed for budget-minded gamers, you shouldn’t expect the HP Victus 15 to match the performance of the most advanced models of the best gaming laptops. However, it’s capable of delivering decent speeds when you’re playing the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, AMD Radeon RX 6550M graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You won’t be able to play games at their highest settings, but that’s an acceptable trade-off considering the cheap price of the HP Victus 15. Every purchase of the gaming laptop also comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, for access to a massive library of titles.

The HP Victus 15 features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, so you’ll enjoy sharp details and smooth animations while you’re playing, while AMD’s FreeSync Premium will keep you immersed in the worlds that you’re exploring as it will eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. The gaming laptop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and its battery can last up to 8.5 hours with HP Fast Charge technology capable of replenishing up to 50% after just 30 minutes of charging.

Gamers who are on a tight budget can still buy a new gaming laptop through offers like Best Buy’s $320 discount for the HP Victus 15. It’s on sale for only $480, which is nearly half its sticker price of $800, but there’s no telling for how long. There’s a chance that the price of the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop returns to normal as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to get it for much cheaper than usual, we highly recommend completing the transaction to secure one right now.