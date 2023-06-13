 Skip to main content
This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $800 to $530

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop is already one of the more affordable options in the market right now, but Best Buy is making it even cheaper with a $270 discount that drops its price to just $530 from $800 originally. This will surely attract a lot of attention, so if you want to take advantage of the offer before it expires or stocks run out, you’re going to have to be quick with your clicks and proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

HP’s Victus line of gaming laptops has established itself as an excellent budget option in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, and that continues with the HP Victus 15. It’s not going to breeze through the best PC games at their highest settings, but it’s got decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to choose low to medium graphics for certain titles, but that’s an acceptable sacrifice for such an affordable gaming laptop.

The HP Victus 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with very narrow bezels, Full HD resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate, so that you won’t miss any details in the games that you’ll be playing. The gaming laptop also has an updated thermal design that will keep it cool even after several hours of usage, as well as a 512GB SSD that will have enough space for several AAA titles even with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. Professionals will be able to use the HP Victus 15 as a backup business laptop, especially since it comes with HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera for joining online meetings.

Best Buy’s offer for the HP Victus 15 is among the cheapest gaming laptop deals that you can shop today. From its sticker price of $800, you’ll only have to pay $530 for this machine, for $270 in savings that you can pocket or spend on more video games. This bargain probably won’t last for long though, so if you want to get the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop for such an affordable price, you’re going to have to complete the transaction to buy one as soon as you can.

