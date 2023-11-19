Gamers who are on the hunt for Black Friday gaming laptop deals may want to turn their attention towards Best Buy’s offer for the HP Victus 15. The retailer has slashed the machine’s price with a $350 discount, which nearly halves its sticker price of $800 to just $450. You’re going to get amazing value for your money if that’s all you’ll have to pay for this gaming laptop. If you’re interested, there’s no time to waste — add the device to your cart and check out as soon as you can, because we’re not sure when the bargain ends.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

If want to stick to a tight budget when buying a gaming laptop from Black Friday deals, you should decide to go for the HP Victus 15. It’s not as powerful as the best gaming laptops, but it has what it takes to run most of the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to select the lowest settings for some of the more demanding titles, which will be an acceptable trade-off for its relatively affordable price.

The HP Victus 15 features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, so gameplay will be sharp and smooth. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will provide enough space for multiple video games with their necessary updates and optional DLCs, and the gaming laptop is an excellent choice if you’re always on the go as HP’s Fast Charge technology will replenish its battery from zero to 50% in about 30 minutes.

The HP Victus 15 is part of this year’s Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals with a $350 discount that pulls its price down to only $450 from $800 originally. That’s very cheap considering the performance that you’ll get from this budget device, so a lot of gamers will be interested in this offer. We expect stocks to get depleted quickly — the bargain may not make it to Black Friday itself, let alone Cyber Monday, so if you want to get the HP Victus 15 for nearly half-price, you have no other choice but to proceed with the purchase right now.

