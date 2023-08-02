 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This great HP starter gaming PC is discounted to $520

Jennifer Allen
By
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

Over at HP, you can buy one of the better value gaming PC deals around at the moment. Usually priced at $830, the HP Victus 15L is down to $520 for a limited time only. While its spec means you’ll need to make some compromises with game detail levels, it’s still an excellent starting point for PC gamers on a budget. Let’s take a look at what it offers before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L

This particular HP Victus 15L won’t compete with the very best gaming PCs but it’s far gentler on your wallet than the alternatives. In exchange, you get an Intel Core i5-12400 processor along with 8GB of memory and an Intel Arc A380 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. The graphics card is roughly on par with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 so it’s not exactly fast but it will allow you to play games like Diablo IV, Grand Theft Auto V, and many others if you don’t mind tweaking the graphics settings in-game. For storage, there’s 256GB of SSD storage so you have room for a few different games to be installed at once. Consider this as an introduction to PC gaming and you’re right on track.

It also looks pretty cool too being smaller than you’d think while still offering nine USB ports and mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel so you get a cool yet subtle gaming aesthetic. With ports both on the front and back of the tower unit, there’s plenty of flexibility here depending on what you plan on connecting to it. Software-wise, the HP Victus 15L comes with Omen Gaming Hub preinstalled which allows you to overclock components if you want to try it out, as well as adjust the fans and change how the lighting works too. It’s those little things that soon add up to make this an appealing desktop for newbies to PC gaming. Tag on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set for a journey into PC gaming.

Related

Usually priced at $830, you can buy the HP Victus 15L for just $520 right now when you order direct from HP. A huge saving of $310 is unlikely to stick around for very long so if it sounds like the right gaming desktop for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
32-inch Lenovo all-in-one PC is $280 off, and cheaper than an iMac
The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i all-in-one PC on a white background.

Even with the discounts from Apple deals, the 27-inch Apple iMac 5K is still fairly expensive. If you want something similar but at a more affordable price, you should consider the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i, which is down to $1,600 from Lenovo following a $280 discount on its original price of $1,880. Stocks of the all-in-one PC may not last long though, so if you think it's the perfect machine for you for work or school, then don't hesitate to complete the transaction for one of the best all-in-one PC deals while the bargain is still available.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i all-in-one PC
The main purpose of going for the all-in-one computers like the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i is to eliminate all the clutter caused by cables, as it combines the CPU and monitor in one device. If you go for a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse, the only cable that you'll need is the all-in-one PC's power cable. With all the free space in your desk, you'll be able to work on the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i's 31.5-inch Ultra HD display without any distractions, so you'll be able to finish your tasks faster.

Read more
Built for business, this HP laptop with 64GB of RAM is $2,050 off
Someone using the HP Zbook Studio.

Despite Covid increasingly becoming more "distant memory" than "constant fear," a large amount of Americans are still working from home. The result? Maybe it's time for going to work to officially become a "distant memory" and not a "constant fear" as well. One of the best ways to celebrate this realization could be by buying one of the best business laptops, and your new coffeeshop companion, while it is heavily on sale. It's the HP ZBook Firefly, which is usually $4,549, for $2,050 off. That makes it's final price $2,499. Check it out via the button below.

Why you should buy an HP ZBook Firefly
The HP ZBook Firefly is a business-optimized laptop with excellent memory and storage to support both advanced editing software and local storage of sensitive documents. In fact, the 1 TB of local storage is on a PCie drive, which runs faster than both HDD and SSD drives. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with a Windows 11 Pro operating system. The 14-inch screen is in a 16:10 aspect ratio. While we've seen this aspect ratio before, it is still at least somewhat unusual. The reasoning behind it? It shows 11% more vertical content than 16:9 displays, increasing scroll efficiency.

Read more
This 15-inch Windows laptop is $280 in the HP back-to-school sale
The HP 15 laptop on a table.

HP has one of the best laptop deals for students on a budget. Right now, you can buy an HP 15-inch laptop with Windows 11 Home for $280 instead of $460. A sizeable saving of $180, it's a fair bit more affordable than most other options around right now. While it's fairly basic, it should suffice for all your school needs. Here's what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP 15z Laptop
With an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage, the HP 15z Laptop is pretty basic but it's fine for web browsing, typing up documents, and other general tasks. You can even stream your favorite shows with the 15.6-inch HD screen offering a resolution of 1366 x 768, 250 nits of brightness, and micro-edge bezels. An 85% screen-to-body ratio is pretty good too for ensuring a slim design.

Read more