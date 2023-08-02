This great HP starter gaming PC is discounted to $520

Over at HP, you can buy one of the better value gaming PC deals around at the moment. Usually priced at $830, the HP Victus 15L is down to $520 for a limited time only. While its spec means you’ll need to make some compromises with game detail levels, it’s still an excellent starting point for PC gamers on a budget. Let’s take a look at what it offers before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L

This particular HP Victus 15L won’t compete with the very best gaming PCs but it’s far gentler on your wallet than the alternatives. In exchange, you get an Intel Core i5-12400 processor along with 8GB of memory and an Intel Arc A380 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. The graphics card is roughly on par with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 so it’s not exactly fast but it will allow you to play games like Diablo IV, Grand Theft Auto V, and many others if you don’t mind tweaking the graphics settings in-game. For storage, there’s 256GB of SSD storage so you have room for a few different games to be installed at once. Consider this as an introduction to PC gaming and you’re right on track.

It also looks pretty cool too being smaller than you’d think while still offering nine USB ports and mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel so you get a cool yet subtle gaming aesthetic. With ports both on the front and back of the tower unit, there’s plenty of flexibility here depending on what you plan on connecting to it. Software-wise, the HP Victus 15L comes with Omen Gaming Hub preinstalled which allows you to overclock components if you want to try it out, as well as adjust the fans and change how the lighting works too. It’s those little things that soon add up to make this an appealing desktop for newbies to PC gaming. Tag on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set for a journey into PC gaming.

Usually priced at $830, you can buy the HP Victus 15L for just $520 right now when you order direct from HP. A huge saving of $310 is unlikely to stick around for very long so if it sounds like the right gaming desktop for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

