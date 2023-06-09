 Skip to main content
This gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $450 off in HP’s 72 Hour Flash Sale

Jennifer Allen
By
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

Anyone looking for great gaming PC deals need look no further than HP’s 72-hour flash sale. At the moment, you can save a huge $450 off the HP Victus 15L gaming PC with its super stylish case and great hardware for the price. Usually $1,400, it’s down to $950 as part of the sale. We’re here to tell you why it’s worth the investment. Alternatively, if you’ve been waiting for this one, just tap the buy button below to see it for yourself.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L

HP may not feature in our look at the best gaming PCs but it’s a highly popular brand for good reason — quality. The HP Victus 15L exudes quality. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a ton of storage space. It splits its space between 512GB of SSD storage for your most essential files, along with 1TB of regular storage space for anything else. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to ensure you can play the latest games without a hitch.

Besides looking and performing great, the HP Victus 15L keeps on coming with useful extras. Its case offers nine USB ports in all, including a USB-C port, so you’re not going to run out of places to hook up all your vital devices and accessories. As with all HP gaming rigs, it also has OMEN Gaming Hub installed so you can adjust the hardware easily such as by overclocking certain components or you can simply monitor system vitals. You can also adjust the RGB lighting so the case looks just how you like it. The built-in sound offers 5.1 surround sound while there’s one HDMI 2.1 port and a DisplayPort too. Just hook up one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set. It even comes with a keyboard although we’d recommend upgrading to one of the best gaming keyboards instead.

A classy-looking gaming PC that also packs a punch where it counts, the HP Victus 15L is even more appealing on sale. As part of HP’s 72-hour flash sale, it’s reduced from $1,400 to $950. Perfect for all your gaming needs without costing a fortune, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

