The HP Victus gaming PC with RTX 4060 is under $1,000 with this deal

Replacing your aging gaming desktop doesn’t have to leave a huge dent in your wallet, as there are affordable options like the HP Victus 15L. The price for this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is even lower right now, following a $350 discount from HP. Instead of $1,200, you’ll only have to pay $850, but only if you hurry because this offer may not last much longer. A lot of gamers are looking for a budget-friendly upgrade from gaming PC deals, so secure your purchase as soon as possible before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

The HP Victus 15L is a budget-friendly option that you shouldn’t expect to match up to the performance of the best gaming PCs. However, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card combined with the 14th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is enough for most gamers, it’s a solid machine for running the best PC games.

With a 512GB SSD, you’ll be able to fit multiple titles in the HP Victus 15L’s gaming library, and you can start installing games right away because it ships with Windows 11 Home. The gaming PC also grants access to the Omen Gaming Hub, which offers hardware optimization and personalization tools in one place so you have full control of the system.

The HP Victus 15L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is already priced relatively low at $1,200 originally, but if you buy it now from HP itself, you can get it for an even more affordable price of $850. The $350 in savings aren’t going to last forever though — in fact, it may disappear at any moment — so if you think the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop will meet your needs and it fits your budget, don’t hesitate. Push forward with your transaction for this gaming PC as soon as you can, because we’re not sure if you’ll still have the chance at savings tomorrow.