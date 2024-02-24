 Skip to main content
2024-02-24

This could be your last chance to get this HP gaming PC for $480

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

HP is one of the most reliable sources of affordable gaming PC deals, and the HP Victus 15L is a great example. It’s currently on sale with a $300 discount that pulls its price down to only $480 from $780, but you need to act fast if you want to get the gaming desktop for this cheap. There’s probably not a lot of time left for this bargain, so if you want to enjoy the savings, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as you can — today, if possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

With the price of the HP Victus 15L, you shouldn’t expect it to challenge the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming PCs. However, it’s going to be enough for casual gamers with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll be able to play the best PC games on the HP Victus 15L, though for some titles, you may have to go with the lowest graphic settings to ensure that the game runs properly.

With the 256GB SSD of the HP Victus 15L, you’ll be able to install a few AAA titles at the same time, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing so right after hooking up the gaming desktop to its peripherals and power supply. There are a total of nine USB ports on the HP Victus 15L so you’ll be able to connect all of your accessories, and with HP’s Omen Gaming Hub, you have full control over the gaming PC’s hardware and software capabilities.

If you’re looking for a cheap but dependable gaming PC, you can’t go wrong with the HP Victus 15L. It’s already relatively affordable at its original price of $780, so it’s a steal for its discounted price of $480 from HP for savings of $300. It’s highly recommended that you make the purchase right now though, as there’s no telling when the offer expires. Afterwards, check out our collection of monitor deals for a display that will make the gaming experience with the HP Victus 15L even better.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
