HP dropped the price of this Victus prebuilt gaming PC by 40%

Have you been shopping around for a great gaming PC? This isn’t the type of computer purchase you want to skimp on, especially when it comes to processing power and graphics capabilities. You’ll also want to make sure your machine is optimized to give you excellent motion clarity and minimal lag. We see a lot of gaming PC deals, but the following offer truly caught our eye:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop for only $550. We’ve seen this model go for as much as $920. With that chunk of change you just saved, you may want to think about investing in one of these solid monitor deals. After all, a good game is nothing without a good screen!

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop

Equipped with an Intel Core i5-14400F that delivers max clock speeds of 4.7GHz, Intel Arc A380 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the Victus 15L is an all-hands-on-deck Windows 11 powerhouse. In addition to its many gaming features, the Victus also serves as a reliable everyday PC that’s perfect for browsing the web, video editing, watching HD movies, and, of course, playing video games.

The main gaming draw is the Victus 15L’s Omen Gaming Hub. Think of this as a real-time dashboard that lets you monitor everything about your current gaming session, including CPU and GPU temperature. You’ll also be able to change picture and mechanics settings in a snap, so you won’t be kept away from the demanding MMORPG you’ve been sinking hours into.

As far as inputs go, a majority of the USB connections are located on the front of the PC, with VGA and HDMI 1.4 being allocated to the rear. This computer also comes with a 30-day free trial of McAfee Online Protection and one month free of Microsoft 365.

It’s hard to say just how long this markdown is going to last, so take advantage of this great offer while you still can. Save $370 when you order the HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop through HP, and be sure to check out the best gaming laptop deals we’ve been digging up, too!

